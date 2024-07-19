Cannabis user ‘caught out’ by drug-driving laws day after smoking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cannabis user ‘caught out’ by drug-driving laws day after smoking

Michael Hanratty was stopped by police on the A92 by police officers who then detected a smell of cannabis.

By Danny McKay
Michael Hanratty leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Michael Hanratty leaving court. Image: DC Thomson

A cannabis smoker has been banned from the road after being “caught out” by drug-driving laws and how long it stays in your system.

The 21-year-old accepted he had smoked the drug the day before, but had not appreciated that he would be over the limit for driving still.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 4.35pm on January 21 on the A92 at Ellon Road and Silverburn Place.

Police pulled Hanratty’s car over and noticed a smell of cannabis.

Hanratty confessed to officers he’d smoked three joints the previous day and a test returned a positive result for the drug.

‘He thought he would be okay to drive’

Hanratty, of Mansefield Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 5.6 microgrammes of a cannabis metabolite per litre of blood. The legal limit for driving is two microgrammes.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said his client appeared as a first-offender.

He said: “The offence speaks for itself. He’s a social user of cannabis and thought he would be okay to drive.

“Clearly he wasn’t.

“This is something that catches out a lot of people because cannabis stays in the system longer than other drugs and the statutory limit is so low.”

Mr Longino also highlighted that while drink-drivers have a rehabilitation course to educate them, no such programme exists for drug-driving.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Hanratty £420 and banned him from driving for a year.

