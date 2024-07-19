Caithness pensioner guilty of sex assault on young teen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caithness pensioner guilty of sex assault on young teen

George Cameron, 76, had denied molesting the child - but was found guilty by a jury at Inverness Sheriff Court.

By Jenni Gee
A 76-year-old Caithness man has been found guilty of molesting a young teenage girl.

George Cameron asked the child for “a hug” before kissing and licking her neck and face and touching her chest.

Following the sexual assault he encouraged his young victim to keep it a secret.

Cameron denied the single charge of sexual assault relating to an incident on September 12 of 2022, claiming the child’s account was “absolute rubbish”.

But, after two days of evidence, a jury took under three hours to return a majority guilty verdict on the charge.

In evidence led by fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh jurors had heard the victim describe how Cameron had kissed and licked her neck and face, before lifting her top to expose her chest.

He pulled up his own top and pressed his bare chest against her exposed breasts, pulling her towards him.

The incident left the girl “scared”, “uncomfortable” and “distressed”.

In a recorded interview played for the jury, she told how she had tried to stop Cameron.

Girl told OAP: ‘Please don’t’

“I grabbed his wrist and said please don’t,” she said.

The child reported the assault to her father who said his daughter was “shaken and confused” in the aftermath.

A police officer who dealt with the case said the girl was “visibly shaking” when they spoke to her.

Cameron, a retired maintenance foreman, was interviewed by police but denied having had any physical contact with the child.

A forensic examination, however, found DNA consistent with his own on the girl’s neck, along with a substance found in human saliva.

DNA matching Cameron’s was also present on the child’s chest and shorts.

Under questioning from Neil Beardmore, counsel for the defence, a forensic expert conceded that, in some circumstances, DNA can be transferred indirectly without the need for contact.

Taking to the witness box in his own defence, Cameron denied requesting a hug from the child before assaulting her saying: “I don’t do hugs”.

As the details of the charge were put to him he repeatedly answered: “I did not.”

But jurors rejected his version of events and found Cameron guilty of sexually assaulting the child.

Sheriff Robert Frazer told him: “You have been convicted of this offence, at this stage I will now defer sentence for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report.”

He allowed Cameron, of Sinclair Lane, Halkirk, to remain on bail in the meantime, but warned him: “All sentencing options will remain open to the court.”

He placed Cameron on the sex offenders register with immediate effect – the eventual length of registration to be determined at sentencing

The case will call again in September.

