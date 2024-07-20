‘Suspicious’ man with screwdriver claimed he was just tidying up litter

A man caught acting suspiciously with a screwdriver tried to tell police he was simply tidying up litter.

Steven Gray legged it when he saw a police officer watching him but was apprehended after a short pursuit.

A search then uncovered the screwdriver stashed in the 47-year-old’s jacket pocket.

Gray initially tried to explain the situation by saying he’d found the item and had been about to put it in the bin – but the police didn’t buy it.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around midnight on the evening of March 17 on Carmelite Street in the city.

She said: “A police officer on duty saw the accused acting suspiciously in the grounds behind a building, near flats and parked cars.

“They each saw one another and the accused immediately ran off.

“The police officer gave chase.”

‘He was intending to put it in a bin’

When the officer caught up with Gray, who appeared nervous, he searched him and found the screwdriver in his pocket.

Ms MacDonald continued: “He said to the police he’d only just found the item and was intending to put it in a bin.”

Gray, of Whitehouse Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to possession of an article with a blade or sharp point in a public place.

Defence agent Jenny Logan said: “He’d been drinking and has very little recollection.

“He can’t remember so can’t give a reasonable excuse.

“He is actively trying to lead a prosocial life and is working on and off.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston granted a Crown motion for forfeiture of the screwdriver and fined Gray £420.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.