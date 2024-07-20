‘Suspicious’ man with screwdriver claimed he was just tidying up litter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Suspicious’ man with screwdriver claimed he was just tidying up litter

Steven Gray legged it when he saw a police officer - then tried to claim he had the tool for innocent reasons.

By Danny McKay
A man caught acting suspiciously with a screwdriver tried to tell police he was simply tidying up litter.

Steven Gray legged it when he saw a police officer watching him but was apprehended after a short pursuit.

A search then uncovered the screwdriver stashed in the 47-year-old’s jacket pocket.

Gray initially tried to explain the situation by saying he’d found the item and had been about to put it in the bin – but the police didn’t buy it.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around midnight on the evening of March 17 on Carmelite Street in the city.

She said: “A police officer on duty saw the accused acting suspiciously in the grounds behind a building, near flats and parked cars.

“They each saw one another and the accused immediately ran off.

“The police officer gave chase.”

‘He was intending to put it in a bin’

When the officer caught up with Gray, who appeared nervous, he searched him and found the screwdriver in his pocket.

Ms MacDonald continued: “He said to the police he’d only just found the item and was intending to put it in a bin.”

Gray, of Whitehouse Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to possession of an article with a blade or sharp point in a public place.

Defence agent Jenny Logan said: “He’d been drinking and has very little recollection.

“He can’t remember so can’t give a reasonable excuse.

“He is actively trying to lead a prosocial life and is working on and off.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston granted a Crown motion for forfeiture of the screwdriver and fined Gray £420.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

