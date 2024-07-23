Driver spotted with bottle of alcohol blocking road in Beauly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Driver spotted with bottle of alcohol blocking road in Beauly

Kevin MacGillivray was smelling of alcohol when a member of the public confronted him.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A man was spotted with a bottle of alcohol in the driver’s seat, blocking the road in Beauly.

When a member of the public approached Kevin MacGillivray he drove off – but not before they spotted the drink and smelled alcohol on him.

Police were called and MacGillivray was traced – but when they told him he was being reported for the matter, he kicked an officer.

MacGillivray, 42, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and assaulting an officer.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court it was around 6.40pm when a witness saw MacGillivray’s black Audi A4 estate on Station Road, Beauly, near a petrol station.

She said: “The accused appeared to be blocking the road.”

Driver smelled of alcohol

“The witness approached the accused and observed the accused to smell of alcohol. He had a small bottle of alcohol between his legs,” Ms Gray continued.

At this point, MacGillivray drove away and the matter was reported to police, who began to search for the driver.

Officers on the road to Kiltarlity spotted a pile of leaves and branches “indicating there had been a collision” and found MacGillivray nearby.

He was sitting in his vehicle with a bottle of whisky and the keys were between his legs.

He was taken into custody, but when told he would be reported for the matter, he kicked a police officer on the body and was restrained to the ground.

Unfit driver was ‘quite upset’

Solicitor Rory Gowans said that MacGillivray had been “quite upset” on the day in question after going through the personal effects of his late brother.

He said: “I don’t think he had any clear plan of what he was doing or why he was doing it. He understands how foolish his conduct was.

Mr Gowans told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald: “He would like to apologise to all of those affected by his conduct, particularly the members of the public and the police officers.”

Sheriff MacDonald disqualified MacGillivray, of Balgate Mill, Kiltarlity, from driving for 16 months and fined him £580 in respect of the driving charge.

Noting he had spent around two months on remand she said she would consider his “time served” in relation to the assault charge – on which he was admonished and dismissed.

