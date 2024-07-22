Sheriff spares Staffy that only let go of other dog when owner bit its ears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheriff spares Staffy that only let go of other dog when owner bit its ears

Ross Kemp's pet, called Storm, ran into the communal area of a black of flats at Charlotte Gardens in Aberdeen and clamped its jaws down on a Maltese dog.

By Danny McKay
Ross Kemp. Image: Facebook
Ross Kemp. Image: Facebook

A dangerous Staffy that attacked a woman’s dog and only released it when she jumped on to of it and bit its ear has dodged a destruction order.

Ross Kemp’s pet Staffordshire Bull Terrier, called Storm, ran into the communal area of a block of flats at Charlotte Gardens in Aberdeen and clamped its jaws down on a Maltese dog.

The animal’s horrified owner desperately tried to get Storm off her beloved pet and, when all else failed, she used her teeth to bite Storm’s ear.

At that, Storm released the other dog and scurried back outside to Kemp, 32, who previously pled guilty over the incident and has now appeared back in court to learn his – and Storm’s – fate.

He had pled guilty to a charge of being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court previously heard a blow-by-blow account of the offence, which happened around 1.30pm on June 13 last year.

At the sentencing hearing, defence agent Emma Stewart said her client had taken Storm out to what he believed was an enclosed area.

Kemp ordered to pay compensation

However, he was “not aware there were gaps in the fence”.

Ms Stewart highlighted that Storm did not react aggressively or attack the woman when she bit his ear, instead simply running away.

Arguing against a destruction order, she added that a report from an expert had indicated the dog did not pose a threat to the public.

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Kemp, of Charlotte Street, Aberdeen: “I’m conscious of the fact you rely quite heavily for support on this dog.

“I’m also conscious of the fact the report expert has indicated the dog appears friendly and well-behaved around other dogs.”

Instead of a destruction order, the sheriff imposed a dog control notice requiring Storm to wear a specific kind of muzzle whenever in public.

He must also be on a fixed lead no longer than 1.5m.

Additionally, Sheriff Wark ordered Kemp to pay the woman whose dog was attacked £200 in compensation.

