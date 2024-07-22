Woman caught carrying TWO knives at Aberdeen Sheriff Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

Woman caught carrying TWO knives at Aberdeen Sheriff Court

Kayleigh Armstrong turned up at the city centre courthouse carrying not one but two blades.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A woman was caught with two knives at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after a social worker spotted them and raised the alarm.

It was during a meeting with the criminal justice social work team that the weapons were spotted.

After Armstrong, 31, had left, her social worker decided to contact the police.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 1.30pm on February 26.

She said: “The accused’s social worker made the police aware that while the accused attended earlier that day she was in possession of two knives.

“Officers attended and took possession of a small lock-knife with a blue handle and a small kitchen knife with a black handle.”

Armstrong, of Stafford Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being in possession of two knives.

Defence agent Finn Curran said his client had a “sometimes chaotic” lifestyle, but added that an existing community payback order was “helping with that”.

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Armstrong: “It seems to me it would be helpful to you to give you the opportunity to show you intend to engage fully with the community payback order.”

She deferred sentence for 12 months for good behaviour but fixed a review in four months to check on her progress.

