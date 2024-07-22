Woman caught carrying TWO knives at Aberdeen Sheriff Court

A woman was caught with two knives at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after a social worker spotted them and raised the alarm.

Kayleigh Armstrong turned up at the city centre courthouse carrying not one but two blades.

It was during a meeting with the criminal justice social work team that the weapons were spotted.

After Armstrong, 31, had left, her social worker decided to contact the police.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 1.30pm on February 26.

She said: “The accused’s social worker made the police aware that while the accused attended earlier that day she was in possession of two knives.

“Officers attended and took possession of a small lock-knife with a blue handle and a small kitchen knife with a black handle.”

Armstrong, of Stafford Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being in possession of two knives.

Defence agent Finn Curran said his client had a “sometimes chaotic” lifestyle, but added that an existing community payback order was “helping with that”.

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Armstrong: “It seems to me it would be helpful to you to give you the opportunity to show you intend to engage fully with the community payback order.”

She deferred sentence for 12 months for good behaviour but fixed a review in four months to check on her progress.

