Judge hails courage of rape survivors to ensure ‘justice was done’

A judge has hailed the “courage” of rape survivors who gave evidence to ensure their arrogant attacker was brought to justice.

Niyel Lennock, 28, was convicted of six charges of rape and one of sexual assault against two women, as well as one count of sexually assaulting a primary school-aged child.

Lennock was also found guilty of abusive behaviour towards three women, as well as threatening to disclose and disclosing intimate photographs of a former partner.

He was cleared of one count of rape.

The crimes happened at locations in Invergordon, Evanton, Alness, Muir of Ord, Dingwall and Dundee between 2016 and 2022.

Lennock had denied the charges during a trial at the High Court in Inverness where he bragged to the jury that he was with “multiple different women” and “would never need to rape” one of his victims.

Women treated with ‘sense of entitlement’

Lennock, whose address was given as a prisoner in Perth, has appeared back in the dock at the High Court in Aberdeen to be sentenced.

Defence counsel Edward Targowski KC said: “As far as the charges are concerned there’s nothing I can properly say in mitigation given my instructions and the jury’s verdict.”

He asked the court to take into consideration his client’s young age at the time of the offences.

Mr Targowski went on: “He was an immature young man.

“It’s clear that he has some insight into his offences.

“He admits that he did not treat women the right way.

“He does realise some work will need to be undertaken by him to improve himself.”

Judge Summers said Lennock had demonstrated a “deplorable pattern of manipulation” designed to “weaken or break will”.

He labelled the offence involving a child as “profoundly troubling”.

Regarding the rape offences, Judge Summers continued: “It’s quite clear you treated these women with a sense of entitlement.”

He described Lennock’s behaviour as “beyond despicable”.

The courtroom was filled with Lennock’s victims and their families, who were understandably emotional.

The judge went on: “The conviction stands as a testament to the courage and strength of these women who were prepared to give evidence to ensure justice was done.

“It’s of concern that you continue to deny any responsibility for your sexual offending,”

Noting a report assessment that Lennock presents a medium to high risk of sexual reoffending, Judge Summers imposed a 15-year extended sentence.

The first 12 years of this are made up of a custodial sentence, with a further three years in the community on licence.

He also imposed non-harassment orders preventing Lennock from contacting any of his victims for an indeterminant period and placed him on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.