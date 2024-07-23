Judge hails courage of rape survivors to ensure ‘justice was done’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge hails courage of rape survivors to ensure ‘justice was done’

Niyel Lennock, 28, was convicted of six charges of rape and one of sexual assault against two women, as well as one count of sexually assaulting a primary school-aged child.

By Danny McKay
The Highland man found guilty of raping women and a child at Inverness high court
Niyel Lennock was found guilty at the High Court in Inverness. Image: Facebook

A judge has hailed the “courage” of rape survivors who gave evidence to ensure their arrogant attacker was brought to justice.

Niyel Lennock, 28, was convicted of six charges of rape and one of sexual assault against two women, as well as one count of sexually assaulting a primary school-aged child.

Lennock was also found guilty of abusive behaviour towards three women, as well as threatening to disclose and disclosing intimate photographs of a former partner.

He was cleared of one count of rape.

The crimes happened at locations in Invergordon, Evanton, Alness, Muir of Ord, Dingwall and Dundee between 2016 and 2022.

Lennock had denied the charges during a trial at the High Court in Inverness where he bragged to the jury that he was with “multiple different women” and “would never need to rape” one of his victims.

Women treated with ‘sense of entitlement’

Lennock, whose address was given as a prisoner in Perth, has appeared back in the dock at the High Court in Aberdeen to be sentenced.

Defence counsel Edward Targowski KC said: “As far as the charges are concerned there’s nothing I can properly say in mitigation given my instructions and the jury’s verdict.”

He asked the court to take into consideration his client’s young age at the time of the offences.

Mr Targowski went on: “He was an immature young man.

“It’s clear that he has some insight into his offences.

“He admits that he did not treat women the right way.

“He does realise some work will need to be undertaken by him to improve himself.”

Judge Summers said Lennock had demonstrated a “deplorable pattern of manipulation” designed to “weaken or break will”.

He labelled the offence involving a child as “profoundly troubling”.

Regarding the rape offences, Judge Summers continued: “It’s quite clear you treated these women with a sense of entitlement.”

He described Lennock’s behaviour as “beyond despicable”.

The courtroom was filled with Lennock’s victims and their families, who were understandably emotional.

The judge went on: “The conviction stands as a testament to the courage and strength of these women who were prepared to give evidence to ensure justice was done.

“It’s of concern that you continue to deny any responsibility for your sexual offending,”

Noting a report assessment that Lennock presents a medium to high risk of sexual reoffending, Judge Summers imposed a 15-year extended sentence.

The first 12 years of this are made up of a custodial sentence, with a further three years in the community on licence.

He also imposed non-harassment orders preventing Lennock from contacting any of his victims for an indeterminant period and placed him on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

