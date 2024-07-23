Dad who glassed man in Aberdeen bar confessed to taxi driver

A dad-of-two who glassed a man in an Aberdeen bar confessed to a taxi driver on his way to hospital.

Ewan Mann lashed out at his victim as they argued in Dusk on the city’s Langstane Place.

Mann flew into a rage at comments made by the male, who had previously been romantically involved with Mann’s partner while the couple had been separated.

The attack left the 26-year-old’s victim with gashes to his forehead and lip.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around midnight on August 14 2023 going into August 15.

She said: “The complainer struck up a conversation with the accused.

“The barmaid became aware of the accused shouting aggressively and then without warning the accused struck the complainer on the face with a glass, resulting in a struggle between them.

“Door staff intervened and removed the accused from the bar.”

Taxi confession

Mann’s victim was taken into a staff room for treatment to lacerations on his face.

Meanwhile, Mann – who had cut his hand in the assault – made his way to a nearby taxi rank and took a cab up to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

During the journey, he told the taxi driver he had “just glassed someone at Dusk”.

Mann was traced at the hospital and arrested.

His victim was also taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with a laceration to the middle of his forehead.

The wound required to be closed using steri-strips and glue and left a scar.

A further laceration to his eyebrow was treated with steri-strips as was a 2-3cm cut to his right cheek.

A significant laceration to his lip needed stitches to close and also left a scar.

He was ‘heavily intoxicated’

Mann, of Callum Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client, an offshore worker and dad-of-two, had been at a football match earlier in the day and had been drinking for some time.

He accepted he was “heavily intoxicated”.

The solicitor explained the two men were known to each other as Mann’s victim had a brief relationship with Mann’s partner when the two were separated for a short time.

Mr Woodward-Nutt said: “It’s that situation that forms part of the background to the offence taking place.

“When Mr Mann met with the complainer the pair struck up a conversation.

“The complainer insisted on commenting on his prior relationship with my client’s partner.

“Mr Mann asked him not to do that.”

Dad ‘lost control’

However, the lawyer said the male continued to make “certain comments” and Mann “lost control”.

He went on: “My client’s recollection is he believed he was just going to punch the complainer, but he already had a glass in his hand and the reality is he struck the complainer with that glass.”

Mr Woodward-Nutt, in arguing for a community sentence, said any prison sentence would have a significant impact on Mann’s partner and children.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Mann to be supervised for 18 months and to complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

He also imposed a 10-month curfew.

