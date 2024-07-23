Dad who glassed man in Aberdeen bar confessed to taxi driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Dad who glassed man in Aberdeen bar confessed to taxi driver

Ewan Mann lashed out at his victim in Dusk on the city's Langstane Place.

By Danny McKay
Ewan Mann glassed a man in Dusk. Image: Facebook
Ewan Mann glassed a man in Dusk. Image: Facebook

A dad-of-two who glassed a man in an Aberdeen bar confessed to a taxi driver on his way to hospital.

Ewan Mann lashed out at his victim as they argued in Dusk on the city’s Langstane Place.

Mann flew into a rage at comments made by the male, who had previously been romantically involved with Mann’s partner while the couple had been separated.

The attack left the 26-year-old’s victim with gashes to his forehead and lip.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around midnight on August 14 2023 going into August 15.

She said: “The complainer struck up a conversation with the accused.

“The barmaid became aware of the accused shouting aggressively and then without warning the accused struck the complainer on the face with a glass, resulting in a struggle between them.

“Door staff intervened and removed the accused from the bar.”

Taxi confession

Mann’s victim was taken into a staff room for treatment to lacerations on his face.

Meanwhile, Mann – who had cut his hand in the assault – made his way to a nearby taxi rank and took a cab up to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

During the journey, he told the taxi driver he had “just glassed someone at Dusk”.

Mann was traced at the hospital and arrested.

His victim was also taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with a laceration to the middle of his forehead.

The wound required to be closed using steri-strips and glue and left a scar.

A further laceration to his eyebrow was treated with steri-strips as was a 2-3cm cut to his right cheek.

A significant laceration to his lip needed stitches to close and also left a scar.

He was ‘heavily intoxicated’

Mann, of Callum Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client, an offshore worker and dad-of-two, had been at a football match earlier in the day and had been drinking for some time.

He accepted he was “heavily intoxicated”.

The solicitor explained the two men were known to each other as Mann’s victim had a brief relationship with Mann’s partner when the two were separated for a short time.

Mr Woodward-Nutt said: “It’s that situation that forms part of the background to the offence taking place.

“When Mr Mann met with the complainer the pair struck up a conversation.

“The complainer insisted on commenting on his prior relationship with my client’s partner.

“Mr Mann asked him not to do that.”

Dad ‘lost control’

However, the lawyer said the male continued to make “certain comments” and Mann “lost control”.

He went on: “My client’s recollection is he believed he was just going to punch the complainer, but he already had a glass in his hand and the reality is he struck the complainer with that glass.”

Mr Woodward-Nutt, in arguing for a community sentence, said any prison sentence would have a significant impact on Mann’s partner and children.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Mann to be supervised for 18 months and to complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

He also imposed a 10-month curfew.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Ewan Mann glassed a man in Dusk. Image: Facebook
Cold, hungry man repays good Samaritan who helped him - by stealing his car
Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston
Aberdeen fans who were part of masked 'disorderly crowd' in Dundee appear in court
Donnie Martin
Van driver to stand trial for killing Skye shinty club chieftain
Aberdeen man Ricky Younger admitted that he strangled his ex-partner in a terrifying assault
Man jailed after he strangled ex-partner as she walked home
Inverness Sheriff Court
Driver spotted with bottle of alcohol blocking road in Beauly
The Highland man found guilty of raping women and a child at Inverness high court
Judge hails courage of rape survivors to ensure 'justice was done'
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Repeat speeder banned after being clocked at up to 100mph
Ewan Mann glassed a man in Dusk. Image: Facebook
Double-the-limit Inverness drink-driver spotted 'veering' in road
Ewan Mann glassed a man in Dusk. Image: Facebook
Murderer who stole £120,000 from mother-in-law avoids jail
Ewan Mann glassed a man in Dusk. Image: Facebook
Driver who failed to stop for police had no insurance