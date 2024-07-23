Van driver to stand trial for killing Skye shinty club chieftain

A van driver is to stand trial accused of killing a well-known Skye shinty club chieftain in a road crash.

Malcolm Murchison, 70, is said to have been involved in the collision on the A87 near Portree which resulted in the death of Skye Camanachd’s Donnie Martin, 65, on May 5 2022.

Prosecutors state Murchison was behind the wheel of his van with a loaded trailer attached which “exceeded the maximum towing capacity” of the vehicle.

He allegedly did not attach “a breakaway cable” – a legal safety requirement for such trailers – as well as adequately distribute and secure the load.

The indictment states the towbar “failed” and the trailer “detached” from the van.

Not guilty plea

It is then said to have gone onto the opposite side of the road and collided with a vehicle driven by Mr Martin.

Mr Martin was left so severely hurt that he did not survive.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lawyers for Murchison pled not guilty on his behalf to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Lord Scott fixed a trial scheduled to start in April 2025.

Murchison, of Skeabost Bridge, Skye, remains on bail meantime.

Members of the shinty community described Mr Martin at the time of his death as a legend in the sport.

Tributes to club legend

Shinty and Skye Camanachd played a major role in Mr Martin’s life for more than 50 years, from when he played for Portree High School in the early 1970s until he was Skye Camanachd chieftain at the time of his death.

He collected four Sutherland Cup winner’s medals and a Strathdearn Cup during his time as both player and manager for Skye’s first and second teams.

In a statement following his death, the club said: “There is no one individual who has made a bigger contribution to Skye Camanachd over that last 50 years than Donnie and his loss to the club is simply immeasurable.”

Mr Martin also coached the club’s youth sides and his abilities were recognised when he was given the Lifetime Coaching Achievement of the Year prize at the Highland Coaching Awards in 2016.

He was also Scotland under-21 assistant manager, before becoming manager in his own right. He also regularly appeared on Gaelic television and radio broadcasts promoting the club and shinty as a whole.