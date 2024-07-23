Cold, hungry man repays good Samaritan who helped him – by stealing his car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cold, hungry man repays good Samaritan who helped him – by stealing his car

Clinton Westlake-Tritton ran into an old neighbour, who made the mistake of allowing him to back to his home.

By Danny McKay
Clinton Westlake-Tritton. Image: Facebook
Clinton Westlake-Tritton. Image: Facebook

A cold and hungry man repaid a good Samaritan who gave him food, shelter and money by stealing his car.

Clinton Westlake-Tritton ran into an old neighbour who he persuaded to allow him to come back to his home on Charlotte Gardens.

Once there, the sympathetic man gave Westlake-Tritton food, cigarettes and even lent him money.

Later on, Westlake-Tritton, 43, nipped out to “meet an associate” but never came back – and it was only the following morning that his unsuspecting victim realised his car was gone too.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on September 18 last year after the men bumped into each other while the complainer was walking home from the pub.

‘Poor decision-making’

Ms Martin said: “The accused stated he was cold and hungry and did not wish to walk home, which was some distance away, so the complainer advised him to come back to his address.

“The complainer provided him with food, cigarettes and cash.”

The pair ate together before Westlake-Tritton advised he was “heading out to meet an associate” and would return in 30 minutes.

The man waited for him to come back with the money he had lent him but eventually gave up waiting and went to bed.

In the morning, he discovered his car was no longer outside and reported it missing to the police.

CCTV checks then showed Westlake-Tritton calmly walking out of the man’s home shortly before 11pm in possession of his car keys, using them to unlock the man’s car and driving away.

Weeks later, at the beginning of October, officers traced the man’s car parked outside Fraser Court in Aberdeen.

It was safely recovered and returned to its owner undamaged.

Westlake-Tritton was later traced and arrested.

His reply to caution and charge was: “I don’t know what car you’re speaking about.”

Westlake-Tritton, of Oldcroft Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to theft of the car keys and of the car itself.

Defence agent Gary Foulis accepted the offence was a “breach of trust”, adding: “The man was being a good Samaritan.”

Mr Foulis said it was “poor decision-making” from his client who had been “struggling with mental health and addiction at the time”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace jailed Westlake-Tritton for 300 days.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

 

Clinton Westlake-Tritton. Image: Facebook
