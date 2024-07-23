Aberdeen fans who were part of masked ‘disorderly crowd’ in Dundee appear in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fans who were part of masked ‘disorderly crowd’ in Dundee appear in court

Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston were among the dozens of men dressed in black, who conducted themselves in a disorderly manner on March 4 2023.

By Ciaran Shanks
Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston
Cameron Craig, left, and Ben Johnston will return for sentencing in September.

Dundee United fans were subjected to abuse from a mask-wearing crowd of Aberdeen supporters before a New Firm derby, a court heard today.

Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston were among the dozens of men dressed in black, who conducted themselves in a disorderly manner on March 4 2023.

The pair pled guilty to behaving abusively during the incident and are now awaiting sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Johnston, 18, also admitted a separate charge of struggling violently with five police officers.

In April, 20-year-old Craig – the son of a senior police officer – was banned from every football ground in Britain after attempting to throw a rock at a Rangers supporters’ bus in April 2023.

Masked mob

The Dundee incident occurred on Main Street in the lead-up to the 6pm Saturday kick-off.

Aberdeen ran out 3-1 winners in the stormy Scottish Premiership clash at Tannadice.

It emerged afterwards United manager Jim Goodwin, recently sacked by Aberdeen, was struck by a coin and had a pie and cup of juice thrown in his direction.

Aberdeen went on to condemn the minority of supporters who “let the club and themselves down”.

Prosecutor Michael Robertson told the court on Tuesday police regarded the game as a “Category C” match, meaning a significant number of officers would be required to attend.

He told the court: “Both accused have been part of a group of around 30 males.

“They were all dressed in black and wearing face masks.”

Dundee United's Mark Birighitti throws away a flare
Dundee United’s Mark Birighitti throws away a flare during the match between Dundee United and Aberdeen. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group

Before the narration could continue, Sheriff John Rafferty interjected and said he would be minded to call for a criminal justice social work report on both offenders.

Craig’s solicitor, Chris Maitland, argued unsuccessfully to have the case dealt with immediately.

The court heard how Craig was ordered to perform 135 hours of unpaid work for the 2023 incident in Aberdeen.

Sheriff Rafferty said: “I think given the circumstances here, the number of people involved and an argument they were deliberately disguising their identities I think reports are going to be required.”

September return

Craig, of Bonnyton Road in Pitmedden, and Johnston, of Moss Street, Keith, pled guilty to conducting themselves in a disorderly manner while acting with others, forming part of a disorderly crowd and acting aggressively towards a group of opposing fans while wearing face masks and shouting and swearing.

Johnston also admitted pushing, seizing and struggling with five police officers.

Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates
Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group

Two other men, aged 19 and 22, were originally charged over the same incident but their pleas of not guilty were accepted.

Craig and Johnston will return to court in September for sentencing.

