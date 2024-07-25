Offshore worker told to pay assault victim compensation

An offshore worker who attacked a man outside and Aberdeen pub and left him scarred has been ordered to pay his victim compensation.

Barry Riley and his victim had both been drinking at the Three Lums pub in Sheddocksley before getting into an altercation outside.

Riley, 29, pushed the man to the ground, causing his glasses to break and leave nasty cuts around his eye.

And the offshore worker followed up with a stamp, albeit not a “particularly forceful” one, as his victim lay on the ground.

Riley, of Sheddocksley Drive, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to assault to injury and permanent disfigurement over the incident, which happened late at night on May 17.

Now, he has appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

He was ordered to pay his victim £600 in compensation, with a further fine of £210 also imposed.

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the complainer had been drinking in the Three Lums around 10.30pm on May 17 before noticing Riley enter about an hour later.

‘He thought better of it, albeit too late’

Around midnight, the complainer left and saw Riley speaking to a female by the bus stop outside on Lewis Road.

Ms Mann said: “A disagreement broke out between the accused and the complainer.

“The accused approached the complainer and repeatedly pushed him to the body, causing him to fall to the ground and, once on the ground, stamped on his body.”

Riley’s victim’s glasses smashed during the incident and he suffered a one-inch laceration to his eyebrow and eyelid which required sutures.

He also suffered a more serious two-inch laceration which needed to glued and stitched and may leave a scar.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client, an offshore worker, appeared with no previous convictions.

He said: “While he accepts stamping, his position is he thought better of it, albeit too late.

“It wasn’t particularly forceful. It wasn’t that that caused the injuries.”

Mr Burnett explained the incident was sparked when Riley “took umbrage” to something his victim had said.

He said that when the man fell to the ground, his glasses smashed and it was that that caused the injuries.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.