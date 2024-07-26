‘Think about what you’ve done’: Sheriff gives lawnmower thief dressing down

A man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after stealing a near-£600 lawnmower.

Sean McGee stole the petrol mowing machine from a shed on Keithhall Road in Inverurie.

The 23-year-old was then captured on video wheeling the mower along the road near to his address.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on January 10 but it wasn’t until January 21 that the owner noticed it was gone from his shed.

Ms Gunn said the mower was worth £584 and a £10 pair of gloves had also been stolen.

Inquiries were carried out and video footage discovered of males pushing the petrol lawnmower, as well as a shopping trolley, down the road close to McGee’s home.

The mower was never recovered.

First offender

McGee, of Osprey Place, Inverurie, pled guilty to theft.

Defence agent Gregor Forbes said his client, a first offender, had been led by others, adding: “He’s very sorry for his role in the offence.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told McGee: “I sincerely hope this isn’t the start of you going down a path of committing criminal offences.

“You’re an adult and you need to behave.”

Imposing 60 hours of unpaid work, the sheriff continued: “I want you to use that time to think about what you’ve done and keep yourself…”

McGee interjected: “On the right track.”

“Exactly,” the sheriff agreed.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.