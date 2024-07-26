‘Think about what you’ve done’: Sheriff gives lawnmower thief dressing down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Think about what you’ve done’: Sheriff gives lawnmower thief dressing down

Sean McGee stole the pricey petrol mowing machine from a shed on Keithhall Road in Inverurie.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after stealing a near-£600 lawnmower.

Sean McGee stole the petrol mowing machine from a shed on Keithhall Road in Inverurie.

The 23-year-old was then captured on video wheeling the mower along the road near to his address.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on January 10 but it wasn’t until January 21 that the owner noticed it was gone from his shed.

Ms Gunn said the mower was worth £584 and a £10 pair of gloves had also been stolen.

Inquiries were carried out and video footage discovered of males pushing the petrol lawnmower, as well as a shopping trolley, down the road close to McGee’s home.

The mower was never recovered.

First offender

McGee, of Osprey Place, Inverurie, pled guilty to theft.

Defence agent Gregor Forbes said his client, a first offender, had been led by others, adding: “He’s very sorry for his role in the offence.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told McGee: “I sincerely hope this isn’t the start of you going down a path of committing criminal offences.

“You’re an adult and you need to behave.”

Imposing 60 hours of unpaid work, the sheriff continued: “I want you to use that time to think about what you’ve done and keep yourself…”

McGee interjected: “On the right track.”

“Exactly,” the sheriff agreed.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Darren Whyte
Repeat child groomer caught sending sick messages
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
'I go down if we get caught': Highland football coach's message to teen he…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man wrapped cord around woman's throat and told her: 'I'm going to strangle the…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Pervert Aberdeen electrician snuck into woman's home with sex doll and dressed it up…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man's chilling 'slash' threat as Turriff drug deal goes south
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Euan McColm: More leniency should have been shown to teen who intended to murder…
3
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Offshore worker told to pay assault victim compensation
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Highland girls football coach goes on trial accused of raping teen
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Dad leaves children in tears after angry outburst at Aberdeen primary school
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire pensioner found guilty of sexually abusing child for years