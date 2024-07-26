Repeat child groomer caught sending sick messages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Repeat child groomer caught sending sick messages

Darren Whyte, from Aberdeen, also had an illicit mobile phone, in breach of his bail conditions.

By Ciaran Shanks
Darren Whyte
Darren Whyte at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A repeat child groomer could be sent to prison after he was caught sending sexual messages to a decoy.

Former cabaret singer Darren Whyte, 34, told the ‘child’ – actually an adult – he would pay £15 for indecent images.

Social workers later caught the sex offender illegally hiding a mobile phone in the waistband of his trousers.

The creep now has a third conviction for sex offences, having previously tried to groom eight different teenage children online in 2016.

Whyte, from Aberdeen, breached his community payback order twice but did not receive a jail term before being fined £250 in 2019 for flashing two teenagers outside Falkirk Council’s social work department.

‘I know it’s not right’

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Whyte messaged a profile on social media named ‘Millie Baxter’ from his former home in Crossgate, Cupar.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough said: “The witness was working for an organisation posing as a decoy.

“Messages were sent backwards and forwards. The account stated clearly that they were 14-years-old.”

In one exchange, Whyte asked for an intimate picture of the teen for £15.

Police were contacted and Whyte made several admissions, including saying: “I want to be honest.

“I was talking to Millie for a couple of weeks, she was coming from Southampton.

“I know it’s not right”.

‘I want to get help’

On May 16 this year, Whyte was staying in homeless accommodation with staff aware of his bail conditions relating to devices.

Officers were drafted in after a member of staff noticed Whyte in possession of a mobile phone.

Whyte, now staying at the Carmelite Hotel in Aberdeen, pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child between October 1 and October 20 2023.

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh said: “He knows this is a serious situation and he will have to comply fully with the reports being prepared.”

Sheriff George Way told Whyte: “You have a directly analogous conviction from 2016 where you were dealt with in the community.

“You have another sexual offences conviction in 2019 which was dealt with in a fairly lenient manner.

“If you want to stay out of prison, you have to make sure you have to comply with the bail order and the social work department. You have to talk.”

Whyte replied: “I want to get help.”

Sentence was deferred until August and Whyte was made subject to the sex offenders register.

Singing partner rumbled sick chats

In 2015, Whyte was caught by a fellow performer in inappropriate conversations with seven young girls, aged 13 to 15, and a 15-year-old boy.

He sent two of his victims pictures of naked male genitals, told a 14-year-old girl he would like to perform a sexual act on her and told another girl about a sexual dream.

Graham McLachlan, prosecuting, told Falkirk Sheriff Court in 2016 the other singer who performed with Whyte stumbled on the chats on Facebook.

He said: “They were both singers performing at venues and the friend had access to the accused’s Facebook to allow them to advertise engagements and suchlike.

“During the course of this the friend became aware of certain contact that the accused had with people under 16, and noticed some of this was a sexual nature.”

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'Think about what you've done': Sheriff gives lawnmower thief dressing down
Inverness Sheriff Court
'I go down if we get caught': Highland football coach's message to teen he…
Sean Hanratty admitted five charges relating violence and abuse of his partner. Image: DC Thomson.
Man wrapped cord around woman's throat and told her: 'I'm going to strangle the…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Pervert Aberdeen electrician snuck into woman's home with sex doll and dressed it up…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man's chilling 'slash' threat as Turriff drug deal goes south
But when it comes to vulnerable offenders - particularly young ones - we really need to move out of the dark ages.
Euan McColm: More leniency should have been shown to teen who intended to murder…
3
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Offshore worker told to pay assault victim compensation
Inverness Justice Centre
Former Highland girls football coach goes on trial accused of raping teen
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. James Watt's outburst took place at Heathryburn School. Picture shows; James Watt's outburst took place at Heathryburn School. . n/a. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dad leaves children in tears after angry outburst at Aberdeen primary school
Peter Fenton was convicted by a jury of sexual assault following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire pensioner found guilty of sexually abusing child for years