‘I go down if we get caught’: Highland football coach’s message to teen he met for car sex

A former football coach who met a 15-year-old girl for sex in his car told her “I go down if we get caught,” a court has heard.

In messages recovered by cyber crimes investigators from devices belonging to Lee Murray and his alleged victim, he told the girl: “I’m in jail. Simples.”

He also said: “If I do it’s been worth it.”

Murray, 53, denies a charge of raping the girl, who was aged under 16 at the time, and has lodged a special defence of consent.

He has also pled not guilty to a charge of communicating indecently with an older child and causing them to look at a sexual image relating to the same girl,

Murray, the former head coach for Thistle Girls FC, denies two further charges of attempting to communicate indecently with a child and attempting to cause a child to look at a sexual image.

On the second day of the trial at the High Court in Inverness, advocate depute Adrian Stalker led evidence from a Police Scotland cyber crimes analyst Detective Constable Andrew Greaves about information recovered from devices seized from Murray and the alleged rape victim.

This included screenshots of messages between the pair in which they planned to meet and discussed contraception.

‘We both know what is going to happen’

He told her: “Will empty the car so we can jump in the back” and “I better mind and buy condoms”

One message read: “We both know what is going to happen.”

The pair also exchanged graphic sexual messages which were read to the jury in the course of the evidence.

Defence lawyer Mark Stewart KC put it to the cyber crimes analyst that the messages were “extraordinarily graphic sexual material – on both sides”.

Mr Greaves agreed.

In another message, Murray wrote: “My wee girl you are so cute I can’t f***ing wait to see you babe.”

At one point Murray appeared to direct the teenager, who mentioned accessing adult content, to an adult website.

Cyber crimes investigators also recovered a number of photographs Murray appeared to have sent, including one which showed him in a state of arousal and another where he was topless with his tongue out.

‘I go down if we get caught’

Other messages, however, struck a different tone, with Murray telling the teen: “I hate every minute and every second of every day because I know I go down if we get caught.”

He also told her: “As much as it is so dam (sic) wrong we also know we have something special between us.”

A later message again addressed the possible consequences but told the girl: “It’s been worth it.”

The court heard that the pair were eventually reported to an adult by a friend of Murray’s alleged victim, who had grown concerned about the pair’s relationship.

The matter was later reported to police by her father.

The trial, before Lord Sandison, continues.