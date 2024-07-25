‘I go down if we get caught’: Highland football coach’s message to teen he met for car sex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I go down if we get caught’: Highland football coach’s message to teen he met for car sex

Lee Murray, a former girls football coach, denies raping the 15-year-old and has lodged a special defence of consent.

By Jenni Gee
The case is being heard at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson
The case is being heard at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson

A former football coach who met a 15-year-old girl for sex in his car told her “I go down if we get caught,” a court has heard.

In messages recovered by cyber crimes investigators from devices belonging to Lee Murray and his alleged victim, he told the girl: “I’m in jail. Simples.”

He also said: “If I do it’s been worth it.”

Murray, 53, denies a charge of raping the girl, who was aged under 16 at the time, and has lodged a special defence of consent.

He has also pled not guilty to a charge of communicating indecently with an older child and causing them to look at a sexual image relating to the same girl,

Murray, the former head coach for Thistle Girls FC, denies two further charges of attempting to communicate indecently with a child and attempting to cause a child to look at a sexual image.

On the second day of the trial at the High Court in Inverness, advocate depute Adrian Stalker led evidence from a Police Scotland cyber crimes analyst Detective Constable Andrew Greaves about information recovered from devices seized from Murray and the alleged rape victim.

This included screenshots of messages between the pair in which they planned to meet and discussed contraception.

‘We both know what is going to happen’

He told her: “Will empty the car so we can jump in the back” and “I better mind and buy condoms”

One message read: “We both know what is going to happen.”

The pair also exchanged graphic sexual messages which were read to the jury in the course of the evidence.

Defence lawyer Mark Stewart KC put it to the cyber crimes analyst that the messages were “extraordinarily graphic sexual material – on both sides”.

Mr Greaves agreed.

In another message, Murray wrote: “My wee girl you are so cute I can’t f***ing wait to see you babe.”

At one point Murray appeared to direct the teenager, who mentioned accessing adult content, to an adult website.

Cyber crimes investigators also recovered a number of photographs Murray appeared to have sent, including one which showed him in a state of arousal and another where he was topless with his tongue out.

‘I go down if we get caught’

Other messages, however, struck a different tone, with Murray telling the teen: “I hate every minute and every second of every day because I know I go down if we get caught.”

He also told her: “As much as it is so dam (sic) wrong we also know we have something special between us.”

A later message again addressed the possible consequences but told the girl: “It’s been worth it.”

The court heard that the pair were eventually reported to an adult by a friend of Murray’s alleged victim, who had grown concerned about the pair’s relationship.

The matter was later reported to police by her father.

The trial, before Lord Sandison, continues.

