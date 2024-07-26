Jail for man found running £210,000 cannabis farm from Inverbervie bungalow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for man found running £210,000 cannabis farm from Inverbervie bungalow

Esmir Gjura, 30, had gotten into debt with an organised crime gang and was looking after the plants to pay it off.

By David McPhee
Esmir Gjura admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
Esmir Gjura admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.

A man who was found running a £210,000 cannabis farm from an Inverbervie bungalow has been jailed for nearly two years.

Esmir Gjura, 30, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted tending to the large-scale drug farm within a house in the quiet coastal town.

When police raided the property, they found it had been converted into a cannabis farm with more than 260 plants spread across several rooms.

Gjura, an Albanian national, was found within and now faces deportation following his sentence.

His solicitor, Jenny Logan, told the court that Gjura had gotten into debt with an organised crime gang and had taken on this job to pay it off.

Exterior of house that contained cannabis farm on West Park Avenue, Inverbervie.
Police raided the house on West Park Avenue, Inverbervie, and discovered a cannabis farm worth more than £210,000. Image: DC Thomson.

Cannabis plants spread across Inverbervie house

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court that in August last year, Police Scotland had received information that cannabis cultivation was taking place at the house on West Park Avenue.

Around 8.30am on September 5, officers raided the property and found Gjura in the kitchen.

“A large-scale cannabis cultivation was discovered,” Ms Simpson said.

“This had been spread across the living room and three bedrooms.

“Three rooms were observed to contain mature cannabis plants and the fourth room contained sapling plants.

“All rooms contained associated equipment including fans, thermometers, heat lamps, transformers and air filters.

“Officers also recovered two vacuum bags of cannabis. They contained a mixture of leaf, vegetable and stalk material.”

Accused will be deported

One of the bags was found to weigh almost 1.2kg.

However, they considered that not all the material in the bags would be used for consumption and therefore were unable to give a value.

Of the 261 plants found, 92 were considered mature and 169 were saplings.

The total maximum value for the plants was estimated to be £211,410.

Police drug experts stated that, in their opinion, the cannabis farm was consistent “with the kind of commercial cultivation commonly utilised by organised crime gangs to generate a consistently profitable revenue stream”.

In the dock, Gjura pleaded guilty to two charges of producing and supplying a controlled drug.

Sign for West Park Avenue, Inverbervie.
A cannabis farm was found in West Park Avenue, Inverbervie. Image: DC Thomson.

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan told the court that Gjura’s situation was the “not uncommon story that we are beginning to hear where someone comes into the UK and falls into the wrong type of employment, not fully realising the job they had taken on”.

“He took on this work to pay off debts that he had incurred,” she said, adding that there was “an inevitability” about the outcome for Gjura.

Ms Logan added that Gjura would then be deported from the UK following any prison sentence he was to receive.

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Gjura that there was only one disposal open to the court.

“First, given the nature of the offence, and it’s clear that you cannot take part in any community sentence in any case as you will at the end of your sentence be detained by the immigration authorities,” the sheriff said.

“But I also take into account the role you played in this significant operation, which was of a particularly low level.”

Sheriff Wallace sentenced Gjura, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, to 20 months in prison.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

