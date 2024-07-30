Drugged-up thug walked into Wetherspoons and pointed knife at barman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drugged-up thug walked into Wetherspoons and pointed knife at barman

Dominic Imray, 21, was warned by a sheriff that he faces imprisonment unless he turns his life around.

By David McPhee
Dominic Imray admitted pulling a knife on a barman at a Wetherspoons in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Dominic Imray admitted pulling a knife on a barman at a Wetherspoons in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A man has been electronically tagged after he strolled into a Wetherspoons and pulled a kitchen knife from his waistband before pointing it at a barman.

Dominic Imray, 21, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted threatening the bar worker at Archibald Simpson’s pub by loudly demanding to know why his friends had left him.

Having no idea, the quick-thinking barman suggested that perhaps they had left through the back door.

Imray then placed the blade back into his waistband and walked out the rear exit of the bar.

His solicitor, Liam Mcallister, told the court his client had been abusing drugs at that time and was “horrified and mortified” by his behaviour.

Knife was near barman’s face

Fiscal Rebecca Thompson told the court that at around 12.05am the barman was standing talking to a colleague at Archibald Simpson’s when Imray burst in and asked aggressively where his friend had gone.

The barman tried to calm him down, but Imray then pulled a kitchen knife from the waistband of his shorts and pointed it towards him in a threatening manner.

Pointing the knife about a foot away from the barman’s face, Imray repeated his demand.

“You have to tell me where they are,” he said.

The barman suggested that perhaps Imray’s friend had left through the rear exit to the bar, which prompted him to place the knife back into his waistband and leave through the fire exit.

The police were contacted and CCTV operators monitored Imray’s movements as officers intercepted Imray on Fredrick Street.

He was cautioned, arrested and searched with the officers finding a knife within Imray’s waistband.

In the dock, Imray pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening manner and a second charge of being in possession of a knife.

‘Grave concerns’

His solicitor, Mr Mcallister, described Imray as a “young man” of which the court will “have grave concerns that this is his second conviction”.

“He has taken full responsibility for his offending behaviour and was at that time abusing drugs on a daily basis,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Imray was leading a chaotic life and it’s all borne from traumatic events in his childhood that he never really dealt with.

“He is horrified and mortified by his behaviour – and he’s grateful and thankful that it wasn’t more serious.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Imray that it was a “serious offence” he had pleaded guilty to, adding: “You had a knife in a licensed premises”.

“I’m not going to send you to custody today because of your age,” the sheriff said.

“But any more of this type of offending and you will lose this opportunity and will be sent to prison.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wallace made Imray, of Park Road, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order and supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

He also made Imray subject to an electronic tag for 10 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court Annex and High Court building. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man goes on trial accused of abducting teenager and raping him at gunpoint
Inverness Justice Centre
Former Inverness football coach had sex with 15-year-old but it wasn't rape, jury told
Police and forensic officers search for clues following Brian McKandie's death in 2016.
Brian McKandie: New Sky Crime documentary on murder of Rothienorman mechanic airing next month
St Fittick's Community Park in Torry, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen City Council failed in its legal obligations on ETZ plans, court told
Matiss Vingens. Image: Facebook
Abusive boyfriend attacked partner when she wouldn't make him sandwich at 2.30am
Highland fraudster Michael Walker. Image: Facebook
Highland fraudster conned pub pals out of thousands with South African diamond mine lie
Craig Edgar who abducted a driver and his niece to go on a police chase
Thug abducted man from home at knifepoint over unpaid bike repair debt
Daniel Jastrzebski, 37, and Cezary Panczyk, 56, were caught growing cannabis plants at an address in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Men found with £33,000 worth of cannabis only planned to sell to Polish community
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. 'Creepy' Inverness man's past as a child rapist exposed by brave Moray mum - Shaun Legge Gray finally admitted to his victim in Facebook messages that he had raped the woman during four years of her childhood spent in Keith Picture shows; Shaun Legge Gray. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Inverness man's child rapist past exposed by brave Moray mum
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sex doll stalker and a thieving murderer