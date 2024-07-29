Abusive boyfriend attacked partner when she wouldn’t make him sandwich at 2.30am

An abusive boyfriend hurled a pot of pasta at his partner’s head when she wouldn’t make him a sandwich at 2.30am.

Matiss Vingens branded his partner “useless” and subjected her to repeated violent attacks, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The abusive 30-year-old also attacked the woman as she wrapped Christmas presents and flew into a violent rage when she wouldn’t have sex with him.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson said the couple had been together for around five years

On an occasion in February 2020, around six weeks after the woman had given birth to their son, Vingens asked her to have sex with him.

Partner ‘shocked and scared’

When she explained she did not feel ready, Vingens “immediately became angry” and started slamming doors.

Later the same day, the woman was lying down when Vingens grabbed her by the shoulders and pushed her down onto the bed while “screaming in her face”.

The woman could not recall specifically what was said but that he was “extremely angry” and left her “shocked and scared”.

On another occasion, Vingens grabbed his partner’s arm and pushed her onto the bed with force during a drunken row.

On a date in 2021, Vingens’ partner observed him drinking alcohol and, concerned he may drive, hid the car keys.

Smashed £700 phone

He did go on to ask for the keys and, when she refused to give them to him, Vingens grabbed her by the neck and squeezed, briefly restricting her breathing.

At one point, the couple had a disagreement about childcare and the woman told Vingens she was going to contact the police.

However, he took her phone and deliberately dropped it on the ground several times, smashing the £700 device.

In December 2022, Vingens asked his partner to have sex with him. When she declined he became angry and called her “useless”.

Vingens then grabbed hold of the woman’s jaw and squeezed, causing her lip to bleed.

On Christmas Day that year, the woman came home from work and began wrapping presents.

Vingens watched and called her “stupid” and grabbed her by her hair, pushed her head into a pillow and slapped her to the head a number of times before leaving the room.

Moments later, he returned and continued to slap her repeatedly.

Pasta pot assault

Ms Thompson told the court: “On December 28 2022, the accused approached the complainer and asked her to make him some sandwiches.

“As it was around 2.30am, the complainer refused and told him that there was some dinner left which he could eat instead.

“The complainer then left the accused downstairs and went into the bedroom where she lay down next to her children on the bed.

“A short while later the complainer saw the accused standing in the doorway of the bedroom holding a plate containing bread.

“The accused then threw a plate and its contents at her – she managed to shield herself from being struck by holding a blanket over her head.”

Vingens then went back downstairs and returned with a deep pot of pasta which he threw at her, hitting her on the head.

As a result of this, the woman phoned the police and Vingens was arrested.

‘He’s almost entirely given up drinking’

Vingens, of Ardinn Terrace, Turriff, pled guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner to her injury.

He also admitted a separate charge of assaulting a young child to their injury.

The incidents happened at locations in Peterhead, Turriff and elsewhere.

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge said: “He’s absolutely appalled by his behaviour.

“There was an underlying alcohol problem at the time.

“He’s changed his life hugely since that time.

“He’s almost entirely given up drinking and has kept himself out of trouble.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Vingens to complete 210 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

As the court heard the complainer wished to continue her relationship with Vingens, no non-harassment order was imposed.

