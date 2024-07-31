Drugged-up dad found slumped over wheel of work van

A drugged-up dad vomited all over himself in front of police after being found slumped at the wheel of a van.

Graham Hare had taken a mixture of drugs before passing out with the engine running in the middle of the day.

A concerned member of the public spotted the stricken 48-year-old unconscious on Hayton Road in Aberdeen and dialled 999.

When officers arrived and managed to rouse the reveller, he was sick down himself.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at 1.30pm on December 31.

A passing delivery driver spotted Hare seemingly unconscious slumped over the wheel appearing to be “thoroughly intoxicated”.

‘Second conviction for being under the influence in charge of vehicle’

Worried, the witness dialled 999 and officers arrived to find Hare still in the same position.

When the police tried to engage with him he vomited over himself.

This, along with his pin-point pupils and other signs, led the officers to believe he had consumed drugs.

Hare confessed he’d taken tablets, including valium and pregabalin, an anticonvulsant drug used to treat epilepsy among other things.

He was arrested.

Hare, formerly of Aberdeen but now of Station Road, Poole, Dorset, pled guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

Second conviction

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said: “He says he had attended a party as it was Hogmanay.

“He accepts he was under the influence of drugs.

“His instructions are there was no intention on his part of driving.

“He was fortunate someone spotted him and he got appropriate medical assistance.”

Ms Bentley said her client was hospitalised overnight.

She added that he had since rid himself of drugs and was working offshore.

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Hare: “This is your second conviction for being under the influence while in charge of a vehicle.

“It’s in the middle of the day, the engine was running and you were in the driver’s seat.”

He fined Hare Â£1,040 and banned him from driving for 20 months.

