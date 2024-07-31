Drugged-up dad found slumped over wheel of work van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drugged-up dad found slumped over wheel of work van

Graham Hare had taken a mixture of drugs when he passed with the engine running in the middle of the day.

By Danny McKay
Graham Hare appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
A drugged-up dad vomited all over himself in front of police after being found slumped at the wheel of a van.

Graham Hare had taken a mixture of drugs before passing out with the engine running in the middle of the day.

A concerned member of the public spotted the stricken 48-year-old unconscious on Hayton Road in Aberdeen and dialled 999.

When officers arrived and managed to rouse the reveller, he was sick down himself.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at 1.30pm on December 31.

A passing delivery driver spotted Hare seemingly unconscious slumped over the wheel appearing to be “thoroughly intoxicated”.

‘Second conviction for being under the influence in charge of vehicle’

Worried, the witness dialled 999 and officers arrived to find Hare still in the same position.

When the police tried to engage with him he vomited over himself.

This, along with his pin-point pupils and other signs, led the officers to believe he had consumed drugs.

Hare confessed he’d taken tablets, including valium and pregabalin, an anticonvulsant drug used to treat epilepsy among other things.

He was arrested.

Hare, formerly of Aberdeen but now of Station Road, Poole, Dorset, pled guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

Second conviction

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said: “He says he had attended a party as it was Hogmanay.

“He accepts he was under the influence of drugs.

“His instructions are there was no intention on his part of driving.

“He was fortunate someone spotted him and he got appropriate medical assistance.”

Ms Bentley said her client was hospitalised overnight.

She added that he had since rid himself of drugs and was working offshore.

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Hare: “This is your second conviction for being under the influence while in charge of a vehicle.

“It’s in the middle of the day, the engine was running and you were in the driver’s seat.”

He fined Hare Â£1,040 and banned him from driving for 20 months.

