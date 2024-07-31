Drug-driver sped off from police and crashed into another car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug-driver sped off from police and crashed into another car

Riaaz Meah drove dangerously on Justice Mill Lane, Hardgate, Willowbank Road and Springbank Terrace.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A drug-fuelled dangerous driver sped away from police in Aberdeen city centre and ploughed into another vehicle.

Riaaz Meah drove dangerously on Justice Mill Lane, Hardgate, Willowbank Road and Springbank Terrace.

The 19-year-old accelerated away in excess of the speed limit when police pulled up behind him.

He drove at speed, on the wrong side of the road and ignored a red light – culminating in crashing into another car.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police on foot patrol spotted Meah’s car on Windmill Brae around 11.20pm on March 10 last year.

They had cause to alert colleagues in a marked police vehicle who made their way to the area and traced the car.

‘He tells me he is now seeking to lead a more responsible life’

As they drew up behind, Meah accelerated in excess of the 20mph limit.

Meah then turned onto Willowbank Road and was seen to cross onto the wrong side of the road, ignoring a “keep left” bollard and pedestrian crossing.

Ms Coakley told the court: “At this time, a witness was driving south and felt a sudden bang with his vehicle spinning out of control and coming to a halt.

“He realised he’d been struck by another vehicle which had come to rest next to him.”

The witness’ car was left with extensive damage.

Police quickly caught up and Meah returned a positive result for cannabis in a drugs test.

His vehicle was later searched and a small quantity of cannabis was recovered.

Meah, of Cummings Park Crescent, pled guilty to dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, driving without insurance, failing to identify himself as the driver and possession of cannabis.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said his client was just 18 at the time.

He continued: “It’s clear from the report Mr Meah is immature in his years.

“There is, in the report, a realisation from Mr Meah that things require to change.

“His partner is now pregnant with their second child.

“He tells me he is now seeking to lead a more responsible life.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Meah to be supervised for 18 months and complete 250 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

He also disqualified him from driving for 27 months.

