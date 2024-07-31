Drug-driver sped off from police and crashed into another car

A drug-fuelled dangerous driver sped away from police in Aberdeen city centre and ploughed into another vehicle.

Riaaz Meah drove dangerously on Justice Mill Lane, Hardgate, Willowbank Road and Springbank Terrace.

The 19-year-old accelerated away in excess of the speed limit when police pulled up behind him.

He drove at speed, on the wrong side of the road and ignored a red light – culminating in crashing into another car.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police on foot patrol spotted Meah’s car on Windmill Brae around 11.20pm on March 10 last year.

They had cause to alert colleagues in a marked police vehicle who made their way to the area and traced the car.

‘He tells me he is now seeking to lead a more responsible life’

As they drew up behind, Meah accelerated in excess of the 20mph limit.

Meah then turned onto Willowbank Road and was seen to cross onto the wrong side of the road, ignoring a “keep left” bollard and pedestrian crossing.

Ms Coakley told the court: “At this time, a witness was driving south and felt a sudden bang with his vehicle spinning out of control and coming to a halt.

“He realised he’d been struck by another vehicle which had come to rest next to him.”

The witness’ car was left with extensive damage.

Police quickly caught up and Meah returned a positive result for cannabis in a drugs test.

His vehicle was later searched and a small quantity of cannabis was recovered.

Meah, of Cummings Park Crescent, pled guilty to dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, driving without insurance, failing to identify himself as the driver and possession of cannabis.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said his client was just 18 at the time.

He continued: “It’s clear from the report Mr Meah is immature in his years.

“There is, in the report, a realisation from Mr Meah that things require to change.

“His partner is now pregnant with their second child.

“He tells me he is now seeking to lead a more responsible life.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Meah to be supervised for 18 months and complete 250 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

He also disqualified him from driving for 27 months.

