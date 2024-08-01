Aberdeen gas engineer caught with £300,000 of cannabis

An Aberdeen gas engineer faces jail after police seized more than £300,000 of cannabis.

Adrian Greedy was caught after initially trying to flee from detectives in Great Northern Road in the Woodside area of Aberdeen on May 7 2022.

Prosecutor Kirsten Cockburn today told the High Court in Glasgow that the officers first seized three bags of the class B drug that the 36-year-old tried to get rid of.

A further haul was then discovered in a Transit van that he had the keys for.

His then home in the Bridge of Don area of the city was also searched along with a vehicle there.

Cash was found along with labels and post-it notes believed to be linked to the delivery of drugs.

Guilty to cannabis trafficking

Mis Cockburn said a total of 19 vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis were found after Greedy was held.

The haul had a potential street value of £316,700.

The prosecutor stated the quantity of the drugs and associated paraphernalia seized was “indicative of supply to others”.

Greedy, of Aberdeen, today admitted being concerned in cannabis trafficking.

His lawyer John Brannigan asked for Greedy to remain on bail pending sentencing and referred to a number of personal matters.

Lord Clark agreed stating: “As has been indicated, you appreciate the seriousness of the offence and that it may well result in a custodial sentence.

“For reasons submitted, you will remain on bail meantime.”

He will return to the dock next month.