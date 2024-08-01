Aberdeen gas engineer caught with £300,000 of cannabis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen gas engineer caught with £300,000 of cannabis

Adrian Greedy tried to flee from police officers but he was caught and searches of his home and vehicles uncovered the drug dealing operation.

By Grant McCabe
An Aberdeen gas engineer faces jail after police seized more than £300,000 of cannabis.

Adrian Greedy was caught after initially trying to flee from detectives in Great Northern Road in the Woodside area of Aberdeen on May 7 2022.

Prosecutor Kirsten Cockburn today told the High Court in Glasgow that the officers first seized three bags of the class B drug that the 36-year-old tried to get rid of.

A further haul was then discovered in a Transit van that he had the keys for.

His then home in the Bridge of Don area of the city was also searched along with a vehicle there.

Cash was found along with labels and post-it notes believed to be linked to the delivery of drugs.

Guilty to cannabis trafficking

Mis Cockburn said a total of 19 vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis were found after Greedy was held.

The haul had a potential street value of £316,700.

The prosecutor stated the quantity of the drugs and associated paraphernalia seized was “indicative of supply to others”.

Greedy, of Aberdeen, today admitted being concerned in cannabis trafficking.

His lawyer John Brannigan asked for Greedy to remain on bail pending sentencing and referred to a number of personal matters.

Lord Clark agreed stating: “As has been indicated, you appreciate the seriousness of the offence and that it may well result in a custodial sentence.

“For reasons submitted, you will remain on bail meantime.”

He will return to the dock next month.

