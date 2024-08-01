Accused gunpoint rapist tells jury sex with teenager was consensual

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Accused gunpoint rapist tells jury sex with teenager was consensual

Nathan Sim, 20, is accused of a prolonged violent abduction, rape and sexual assault at a flat in Aberdeen.

By David McPhee
Nathan Sim is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.
A man on trial over an alleged gunpoint rape has told a jury the incident was consensual and insisted social workers who claimed he confessed got “the wrong idea”.

Nathan Sim, 20, is accused of donning a black balaclava and pointing an imitation handgun at an 18-year-old man before subjecting him to a prolonged violent abduction, rape and sexual assault.

It is claimed Sim detained the man for more than six hours in his Aberdeen flat using the fake gun and a machete.

Jurors at the High Court in Aberdeen also heard claims that following the alleged rape, Sim forced the teenager into a shower to destroy forensic evidence.

Sim denies the charges against him, which are said to have taken place in July 2022.

Accused rapist insists it was consensual

As he gave evidence, Sim told his defence advocate David Moggach that following a party at a friend’s house he had suggested the man crash on his couch as he had missed his bus.

Sim – who was living in a flat on Great Northern Road at the time – admitted putting on a balaclava and pointing the black BB gun at the man, but suggested this was an attempt at a joke.

Following the two men eating some food, Sim claims he then stated to his guest he “wanted to experiment with him in a sexual way”.

He told jurors that the pair then engaged in a series of “consensual” sexual acts.

However, Sim also claimed that the two young men subsequently fell out after the teenager “disrespected” him.

Sim said he then beat the young man until he lost consciousness and took possession of his mobile phone.

It was then admitted by Sim that he sold the man’s phone on Snapchat.

An armed police unit then arrived at Sim’s flat when his alleged victim contacted them and reported that a firearm was within the property.

Social workers ‘wrong’ about supposed jail cell confession

During cross-examination, advocate depute Naomei Warner quizzed Sim about evidence from two social workers, who claimed he had confessed to them in the cells of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Brett Morrison told the jury on day two of the trial that Sim said to him he had “really hurt a young person”.

“He said he had really f***** up this young person and they didn’t deserve it,” Mr Morrison said.

The social worker also claimed Sim made a “penetration symbol” with his hand and forefinger.

Ms Warner put it to Sim that following his arrest he was “upset” and “wanted to talk about what had happened” with Mr Morrison and his colleague Kristin Meyer.

“Some of the stuff they’re saying they’re wrong about,” Sim replied, adding that he was just “very upset at being accused of these things”.

Ms Warner put it to Sim that he had told Mr Morrison he had done “a really bad thing” and that he had forced the teenager to carry out a sex act on him.

“No,” Sim replied.

“You claim it was consensual?” Ms Warner asked.

“Yes, I told Brett Morrison it was consensual.”

Nathan Sim, who is accused of raping a teenager, has told a jury that the sex between the two men was consensual. Image: DC Thomson.

Defence closes case

The advocate depute repeatedly pressed Sim on what he had told the social workers.

“I’m going to suggest to you that you were so upset in the cells because of the severity of what you had done, you were upset for yourself, weren’t you?” she asked.

Sim denied that was the case.

“And now you’re trying to minimise it, aren’t you?” Ms Warner pressed again.

“No, I’m trying to tell the truth,” Sim replied.

The advocate depute suggested that Sim hadn’t wanted anyone to find out about what he had done and had taken the teenager’s mobile phone to prevent him from contacting the police.

“No,” Sim replied.

Following Sim’s evidence, the defence closed its case.

The trial, before Judge Graham Buchanan, will continue today.

