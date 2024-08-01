Aberdeen pensioner in dock after setting up network of cameras to film neighbours

An ASBO-breaching Aberdeen pensioner has appeared in court after setting up CCTV cameras to monitor her neighbours – who she branded “scum of the earth and terrorists”.

Nightmare neighbour Norma Fraser was made subject of an anti-social behaviour order specifically banning her from having cameras pointed next door, as well as threatening or verbally abusing anyone.

But when police came to see the 67-year-old at her School Terrace home after she had apparently breached that order, she shouted and swore at them and insulted her long-suffering neighbours.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that around 2.20pm on July 2, Fraser’s neighbour contacted the police to report that she had three CCTV cameras installed.

Pensioner turned hostile

Officers attended later that day and saw the CCTV devices mounted on an exterior wall pointing towards the complainer’s address.

While at Fraser’s address, the officers noted a computer set up with several screens appearing to show live footage of her neighbour’s home from the cameras.

Ms Stewart said: “Once officers were inside, the accused became hostile, shouting and swearing at the officers and referring to her neighbours as scum of the earth and terrorists.”

Fraser pled guilty to breaching her ASBO by installing the cameras and behaving in an aggressive manner towards police.

The ASBO, which was imposed in 2019, prohibits Fraser from assaulting, threatening, verbally abusing, harassing or acting in an intimidating manner towards any person in Aberdeen.

‘Offence-free until the age of 61’

It also forbids her from approaching or contacting her neighbour, having a CCTV camera which captures footage of his property or surrounding paths, and obstructing another male from accessing shared gardens and paths.

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew said: “She entirely accepts the physicality of what happened but not necessarily that that’s an offence.

“She was entirely offence-free until the age of 61.”

The court heard Fraser had already spent a night in custody for the matter when she was first arrested.

Fraser also advised the cameras were still in place.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston ordered Fraser to be supervised for six months.

