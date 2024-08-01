Aberdeen pensioner in dock after setting up network of cameras to film neighbours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen pensioner in dock after setting up network of cameras to film neighbours

Norma Fraser was already on an ASBO when police discovered she had installed CCTV to monitor her long-suffering neighbours.

By Danny McKay
Norma Fraser set up three cameras. Image: Shutterstock
Norma Fraser set up three cameras. Image: Shutterstock

An ASBO-breaching Aberdeen pensioner has appeared in court after setting up CCTV cameras to monitor her neighbours – who she branded “scum of the earth and terrorists”.

Nightmare neighbour Norma Fraser was made subject of an anti-social behaviour order specifically banning her from having cameras pointed next door, as well as threatening or verbally abusing anyone.

But when police came to see the 67-year-old at her School Terrace home after she had apparently breached that order, she shouted and swore at them and insulted her long-suffering neighbours.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that around 2.20pm on July 2, Fraser’s neighbour contacted the police to report that she had three CCTV cameras installed.

Pensioner turned hostile

Officers attended later that day and saw the CCTV devices mounted on an exterior wall pointing towards the complainer’s address.

While at Fraser’s address, the officers noted a computer set up with several screens appearing to show live footage of her neighbour’s home from the cameras.

Ms Stewart said: “Once officers were inside, the accused became hostile, shouting and swearing at the officers and referring to her neighbours as scum of the earth and terrorists.”

Fraser pled guilty to breaching her ASBO by installing the cameras and behaving in an aggressive manner towards police.

The ASBO, which was imposed in 2019, prohibits Fraser from assaulting, threatening, verbally abusing, harassing or acting in an intimidating manner towards any person in Aberdeen.

‘Offence-free until the age of 61’

It also forbids her from approaching or contacting her neighbour, having a CCTV camera which captures footage of his property or surrounding paths, and obstructing another male from accessing shared gardens and paths.

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew said: “She entirely accepts the physicality of what happened but not necessarily that that’s an offence.

“She was entirely offence-free until the age of 61.”

The court heard Fraser had already spent a night in custody for the matter when she was first arrested.

Fraser also advised the cameras were still in place.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston ordered Fraser to be supervised for six months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

