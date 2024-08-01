New roads ban for three-time drink-driver

A repeat drink-driver has been hit with another road ban after being caught more than triple the alcohol limit in the early hours of the morning.

James Abba’s poor driving caught the eye of another motorist on the A90 near Stonehaven and they alerted police.

Officers quickly traced the 44-year-old and found him with glazed eyes and slurred speech.

Abba, of Pattison Street, Edinburgh, pled guilty to driving with 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22 microgrammes.

The incident happened just after 1am on June 9.

It’s far from Abba’s first time committing such an offence as he has three previous convictions for drink-driving, the most recent being in 2012.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley told Aberdeen Sheriff Court her client was going through relationship difficulties at the time of the new offence.

She said: “He had consumed alcohol, messages were exchanged and, in the hope he could sort things out, he made the unwise decision to enter the vehicle.”

The lawyer also advised Abba had not drunk since the incident.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston ordered Abba to complete 140 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody and banned him from driving for 16 months.

