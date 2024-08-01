New roads ban for three-time drink-driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New roads ban for three-time drink-driver

James Abba's poor driving caught the eye of another motorist on the A90 near Stonehaven and police found him with glazed eyes and slurred speech.

By Danny McKay
James Abba. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
A repeat drink-driver has been hit with another road ban after being caught more than triple the alcohol limit in the early hours of the morning.

James Abba’s poor driving caught the eye of another motorist on the A90 near Stonehaven and they alerted police.

Officers quickly traced the 44-year-old and found him with glazed eyes and slurred speech.

Abba, of Pattison Street, Edinburgh, pled guilty to driving with 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22 microgrammes.

The incident happened just after 1am on June 9.

It’s far from Abba’s first time committing such an offence as he has three previous convictions for drink-driving, the most recent being in 2012.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley told Aberdeen Sheriff Court her client was going through relationship difficulties at the time of the new offence.

She said: “He had consumed alcohol, messages were exchanged and, in the hope he could sort things out, he made the unwise decision to enter the vehicle.”

The lawyer also advised Abba had not drunk since the incident.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston ordered Abba to complete 140 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody and banned him from driving for 16 months.

