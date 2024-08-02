Woman’s broad daylight attack on girl, 12, in Aberdeen city centre

An intoxicated woman fell on and attacked a 12-year-old girl in broad daylight in Aberdeen city centre.

Tina Stewart had approached a group of youngsters and offered to buy vapes for them, but when they weren’t interested the situation turned violent.

After initially falling over on top of the young girl, Stewart, 34, assaulted her, grabbing hold of her and dragging her along Back Wynd.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the child been socialising with friends in the city centre at 3.30pm on May 7 when they were approached by Stewart.

Stewart offered to get vapes for the children and initially they agreed but quickly changed their minds.

Ms Gunn said: “The accused was under the influence and fell on top of the complainer and variously assaulted her by grabbing her hair and pushing her.

‘She’s just disgusted by her behaviour’

“She grabbed her by the hair and clothing and pulled her along the street for a short distance.”

Police were contacted about the incident, which was captured in full on CCTV.

And when officers arrived, Stewart assaulted one male constable by kicking him and grabbing his body and clothing.

Stewart, of Dawson Way, Westhill, pled guilty to assaulting the child and the police officer.

She also admitted separate charges of shoplifting and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent George Mathers said his client was introduced to alcohol and heroin from a young age.

He said: “On both of these occasions she was heavily intoxicated and has little recollection.

“She is genuinely remorseful for having behaved in this way.

“She offers no excuses. She’s just disgusted by her behaviour.

“She feels deep shame for her behaviour in the past, all caused by either drugs or drink.”

Mr Mathers added Stewart had struggled with her mental health.

Sheriff Rhona Wark ordered Stewart to be supervised for 18 months in relation to the shoplifting offence and deferred sentence on all other matters for six months for her to be of good behaviour.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.