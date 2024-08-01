Aberdeen man found guilty of horrific abduction and gunpoint rape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man found guilty of horrific abduction and gunpoint rape

A jury took just over three hours to convict Nathan Sim, 20, of the disturbing offences.

By David McPhee
Nathan Sim was found guilty of rape and abduction at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Nathan Sim was found guilty of rape and abduction at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

A man has been found guilty of a brutal abduction and gunpoint rape following a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Nathan Sim, 20, was convicted of donning a black balaclava and pulling an imitation handgun on his 18-year-old victim, who believed he was being given a place to sleep after he missed his bus home.

Sim then subjected him to a prolonged and violent abduction and rape, which lasted until the early hours of the morning.

It was stated that, following the rape, Sim also forced the teenager into a shower to destroy forensic evidence.

A jury of eight men and seven women took just over three hours to find Sim guilty of one charge of abduction and a second charge of rape.

Prison sentence is ‘inevitable’

As the verdict was handed down, Judge Graham Buchanan warned Sim that he was certain to face prison for his horrific crimes.

“You have been convicted of very serious charges indeed,” the judge said.

“It is inevitable that in due course you will receive a sentence involving custody.

“What the sentence will be, will be determined in the fullness of time once all the relevant reports have been obtained.”

Judge Buchanan remanded Sim in custody until his sentencing hearing later this month.

He also placed Sim on the sex offenders register.

An imitation firearm similar to the one used by Nathan Sim.

During the trial, jurors heard disturbing testimony from Sim’s victim, who said his attacker wore a black balaclava and beat him with the butt of the gun, which he believed to be real.

He stated that he repeatedly “begged” Sim to stop, but that his rapist seemed to “enjoy” watching him suffer.

“I didn’t know if I was getting out or not – I was really scared,” he told the jury.

“[Sim] said he wouldn’t let me out because he thought I would go to the police.”

The man said Sim filmed the assault on his mobile phone as he pleaded with him to stop, to which he replied: “I don’t care”.

“I felt at that point my whole manhood was ripped away from me,” the victim said.

He told jurors that Sim then sexually assaulted and orally raped him during a horrific ordeal that lasted more than six hours.

The man stated that Sim forced him into a shower on two occasions to wash his body and destroy any potential evidence of his crimes.

“He took my dignity,” the witness added.

Nathan Sim was told by Judge Graham Buchanan that a prison sentence was 'inevitable'.

‘I went too far’

On the second day of the trial, the jury heard evidence from two social workers who claimed Sim had made a jail cell confession prior to his first court appearance.  

One of them, Brett Morrison, said Sim told him he had “really f***** up this time,” adding: “I went too far I think”.

Mr Morrison said Sim was “scared” he would go to prison and was “pleading in desperation” due to the “perilous” situation he found himself in.

“He said he had really f***** up this young person and they didn’t deserve it,” Mr Morrison said.

The social worker also claimed Sim made a “penetration symbol” with his hand and forefinger.

Advocate depute Naomei Warner put it to Sim that, following his arrest, he was “upset” and “wanted to talk about what had happened” with Mr Morrison and his colleague Kristin Meyer.

However, as he gave evidence in his own defence, Sim denied making the hand gesture and told Ms Warner the social workers had gotten “the wrong idea”.  

Sim claimed the sex with the teenager was consensual.

Sim will be sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen on August 29.

