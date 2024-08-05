Inverness thief with ‘worst record for dishonesty’ raided three hotels on way home from prison

A “despicable” Inverness thief who raided three Perthshire hotels on his way home from prison is now back behind bars.

Rory Mackay swiped a charity tin and a range of electronic devices during a drug-fuelled stealing spree in Dunkeld and Birnam.

The 45-year-old had been heading to Inverness after being freed from HMP Barlinnie following his 101st conviction for theft.

Mackay appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted stealing from the Atholl Arms, Royal Dunkeld and Birnam Hotels on September 15 last year.

He was recalled to jail and sentenced to extra time behind bars.

‘Worst record for dishonesty’

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “You will appreciate that you have probably the worst record for dishonesty that I have ever seen.

“That is going to follow you about wherever you go.”

She said: “These offences happened on the day you were released from custody.

“You stole a charity tin, which you must understand is despicable.”

Mackay, who was sentenced to 31 months in March 23, was recalled to serve the outstanding 354 days of his term.

Sheriff McKay also jailed him for a further 18 months but this was reduced to seven months to give him credit for time already spent on remand.

Charity funds stolen

Prosecutor Callum Gordon said that Mackay was caught on CCTV sneaking into the Atholl Arms Hotel at around 11pm.

He went behind the reception desk and was seen opening cabinets and drawers.

When an employee arrived for work at 7am, he noticed the staff iPhone worth £800 was missing.

It was later recovered using the Find My Phone app.

The court heard how Mackay had earlier gone for a drink at the Royal Dunkeld Hotel.

“The manager noticed that the accused was generally behaving suspiciously,” said Mr Gordon.

Mackay left but came back at around 11.35pm.

“He walked to the bar and took hold of a charity tub for the air ambulance service,” said the fiscal depute.

“He placed it within his jacket before leaving the locus.”

The amount he stole was unknown but the tin and a few scattered coins were found abandoned nearby.

Staff tips snatched

Just after midnight, Mackay entered the Birnam Hotel through an unlocked door.

He was seen on CCTV walking behind the reception desk and picking up a charity tin, before placing it down again.

Mackay walked out but returned a few minutes later with a black drawstring bag.

A mobile phone, two cameras and £15 of staff tips had been stolen.

The bag and the devices were later recovered.

Valium was taken

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “Mr Mackay had been serving a sentence at Barlinnie and was released on September 15.

“He boarded a bus from Glasgow to Perth, and changed bus at Perth.

“As far as he was aware, he was heading to Inverness.

“But he was slightly confused as the bus approached Dunkeld and he was asked if he would remove himself.”

Mr Ralph said: “Dunkeld was not a place he was familiar with and when he got off the bus he had to make plans for the night.

“He wandered around and came across two local people and spent some time in their company.

“At some point, tablets were produced which Mr Mackay thought were some kind of Valium or street Valium.

“Mr Mackay remembers very little after that time.”

The court heard that while in jail, Mackay had been reflecting on his future.

“He does intend, on his release, to return to the Inverness area and to get himself sober.”

