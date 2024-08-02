Invergordon man facing court after paedophile hunter group’s livestreamed ‘sting’

An Invergordon man is set to appear in court after members of an online paedophile hunter group turned up at his home.

Members of the vigilante group knocked on the 42-year-old man’s door on Tuesday afternoon and confronted him.

In the video, which was broadcast on Facebook, the group alleged the male had been communicating with a member of their team, who had been posing as a child online.

In the video, the man stands on his doorstep discussing the allegations with members of the volunteer group while they await the police’s arrival.

Now, police have confirmed the male was arrested and charged and is set to appear in court over the matter.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 4.40pm on Tuesday, July 30, we were made aware of a group gathering at a property in Invergordon.

“Officers attended and a 42-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with sexual offences.

“He will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date.”