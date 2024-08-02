Invergordon man facing court after paedophile hunter group’s livestreamed ‘sting’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Invergordon man facing court after paedophile hunter group’s livestreamed ‘sting’

Police have confirmed the 42-year-old has been charged with sexual offences and will appear in court in the future.

By Danny McKay
Inverness Sheriff Court
The man is due to appear in Inverness Sheriff Court.

An Invergordon man is set to appear in court after members of an online paedophile hunter group turned up at his home.

Members of the vigilante group knocked on the 42-year-old man’s door on Tuesday afternoon and confronted him.

In the video, which was broadcast on Facebook, the group alleged the male had been communicating with a member of their team, who had been posing as a child online.

In the video, the man stands on his doorstep discussing the allegations with members of the volunteer group while they await the police’s arrival.

Now, police have confirmed the male was arrested and charged and is set to appear in court over the matter.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 4.40pm on Tuesday, July 30, we were made aware of a group gathering at a property in Invergordon.

“Officers attended and a 42-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with sexual offences.

“He will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date.”

More from Crime & Courts

The man is due to appear in Inverness Sheriff Court.
Exclusive: Police charge north-east church minister after drugs raid on home
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen pair behind bars after revenge fire attack on alleged sex crime victim
The man is due to appear in Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man breached court order by having sex with woman on embankment near Elgin's Tesco
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Woman's broad daylight attack on girl, 12, in Aberdeen city centre
The man is due to appear in Inverness Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen man found guilty of horrific abduction and gunpoint rape
The man is due to appear in Inverness Sheriff Court.
New roads ban for three-time drink-driver
The man is due to appear in Inverness Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen pensioner in dock after setting up network of cameras to film neighbours
The man is due to appear in Inverness Sheriff Court.
Highland councillor's 'huge relief' as fake disabled parking permit charges are dropped
The man is due to appear in Inverness Sheriff Court.
Accused gunpoint rapist tells jury sex with teenager was consensual
The man is due to appear in Inverness Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen gas engineer caught with £300,000 of cannabis