Man punched wife in face in row over microwave meal

Alexander McKenzie lashed out violently as the couple rowed in the family home in Aberdeen.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has appeared in court after punching his wife in the face during an argument about a microwave meal.

Alexander McKenzie lashed out violently as the couple rowed in the family home in Aberdeen.

The 49-year-old struck his partner of 29 years just below her eye with a clenched first during the fiery fallout.

Shocked by the attack, the woman rushed outside to flag down a passing police car and McKenzie has now appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court the incident happened around 10.45pm on June 7.

She said: “The accused walked into the kitchen and placed some food in the microwave, following which there was an argument regarding that.

“The accused became irate and they continued to argue.

“Following the argument, the complainer sat on the sofa and complained about the argument that had taken place.

Alerted passing police to assault

“This angered the accused and he approached her and punched her in the face just below her right eye.

“He then sat in an armchair.”

The shocked woman spotted a police car driving past the home and hurried outside to alert them of the assault.

McKenzie, of Pitmedden Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of assault to injury.

Sheriff Rhona Wark deferred sentence until next month for reports.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client had no previous convictions and that the injury was limited to a red mark.

He reserved further mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

