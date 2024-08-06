Dufftown man ordered to pay compensation to police officer he injured in line of duty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dufftown man ordered to pay compensation to police officer he injured in line of duty

Marley Atkins broke an officer's ribs after charging at him with a poker.

By Joanne Warnock
Marley Atkins appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
A Dufftown man has been ordered to pay compensation to a police officer after injuring him whilst resisting arrest “tooled up” with a poker.

Officers had been called to Marley Atkins’ home address in Dufftown after receiving reports from a third party with concerns for his health.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke said officers arrived at Atkins’ address at around 8.10pm on October 24 last year and left him in the care of paramedics.

However, ambulance staff then called for assistance later that night, the court heard, as Atkins was refusing to go to hospital.

“When the police attended, the accused refused them entry to his house,” Mrs Poke said.

“He was clearly irate and told them he was ‘going to get tooled up’ and was ‘going to war’ – all while brandishing a fire poker.

“He made repeated threats to fight with them if they entered the address. He continued to act aggressively, still with the poker.”

The officers were eventually forced to use a spray to subdue Atkins who was “clearly intending to cause harm”.

Aggressive

“The officers gained entry, and the accused was still in possession of the poker and remained in a high level of aggression.

“He charged towards [an officer] and their heads clashed. They attempted to take control of him, but he struck out at the other two officers.

“Eventually he was handcuffed and restrained to the ground.”

One of the officers was taken to Dr Gray’s hospital with suspected broken ribs.

Atkins’ defence solicitor Stephen Carty said his client had been in a “very low place” with his mental health at the time.

He said: “The ambulance staff and police were clearly there for his safety, but he took the view that there was no need for them to be there.

“Matters escalated. He should have complied with them and admits he did not handle the situation well and can only apologise.”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov ordered Atkins to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in six months and placed him under supervision for one year.

He was also ordered to pay the injured police officer £200 compensation.

