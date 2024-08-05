‘You ought to be disgusted with yourself’: Man lambasted by sheriff after he told woman ‘I hope you get raped’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘You ought to be disgusted with yourself’: Man lambasted by sheriff after he told woman ‘I hope you get raped’

Imran Ali, 20, had been on a night out in Aberdeen with his partner when things turned sour and he began verbally abusing her.

By David McPhee
Imran Ali admitted using 'disgusting' language towards a young woman at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Imran Ali admitted using 'disgusting' language towards a young woman at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A man has narrowly avoided going to jail after he verbally abused a young woman and told her he “hoped she got raped”.

Imran Ali, 20, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted making the vile threats to a woman he was dating through text and voicemail messages after the couple had fallen out during a night on the town.

It was stated that Ali then returned to the woman’s hotel the following morning to continue his dreadful verbal tirade.

Ali described the frightened young woman as “a slut”, “a slag” and told her he “hoped she’d get raped”.

Sheriff Philip Mann told Ali he “ought to be disgusted” with himself.

Accused sent numerous messages

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that Ali and the woman had been seeing each other for several years when she decided to visit him in the north-east, getting a room at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel.

On the evening of June 21 this year, the pair went out together and visited a number of bars in Aberdeen city centre.

However, an argument broke out between the pair, which resulted in the woman going back to her hotel room.

At 9.30am the following morning, the woman woke to find various voicemails from an unknown number and text messages from Ali.

“The accused made various claims that his mum had died,” Mrs Cardow said, adding that Ali then called the woman “a slag”, “a slut”, a “fat f***” and told her to “kill herself”.

“He also told her he hoped she got raped,” the fiscal depute stated.

There was also a message Ali had sent around 5am that said “open the door I’m outside” – but she hadn’t heard anyone knock during the night.

Repeated rape threat

Ali sent further messages where he told the woman he would “break her face”.

He continued the barrage of abuse by again calling her derogatory names and repeating that he “hoped she got raped”.

When Ali appeared outside the woman’s hotel room, she allowed him in, but he became immediately aggressive when he got inside.

When the woman threatened to call the police, Ali picked up her make-up set and threw it against the wall.

He then left but was apprehended by police officers in the corridor outside the hotel room.

In the dock, Ali pleaded guilty to one charge of sending abusive texts and voicemail that were of an obscene or menacing nature.

He also admitted a further charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘It’s disgusting behaviour’

Defence solicitor Lisa Reilly told the court that “clearly the behaviour displayed by Mr Ali here is disgusting – it is disgusting behaviour.”

“Mr Ali is extremely apologetic and ashamed of his actions and alcohol was involved, but clearly that’s no excuse for the way he behaved,” the solicitor said.

“He understands the seriousness of the court proceedings today and knows that all options are open to the court in terms of sentencing.

“Mr Ali was really struggling with his mental health at the time of these offences.”

Sentencing Ali, Sheriff Mann told him: “Your behaviour was totally out of order, and I think your agent is quite right to describe it as disgusting – you ought to be disgusted with yourself.

“From now on, you will need to watch yourself or it won’t be long before you see yourself behind bars.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Mann made Ali, of Kirkhill Road, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff also ordered Ali to take part in a domestic abuse programme and put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Ali cannot approach his former partner for two years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Rhyan Potts admitted assaulting a man who he was sharing a cell with. Image: DC Thomson.
Prisoner jailed after he punched man in cells because he thought he was a…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man punched wife in face in row over microwave meal
Rory Mackay at an earlier court hearing. Image: DCT Media . . .19/04/13
Inverness thief with 'worst record for dishonesty' raided three hotels on way home from…
Newlands threw the coffee machine at the manager of Argos in Berryden. Image: Google / Argos
Furious Argos customer threw broken coffee machine at manager
Ross Davidson briefly fronted Spandau Ballet but has now been unmasked as a sex predator.
Aberdeen singer faces jail for rape, sexual assault and voyeurism
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a gunpoint rapist and a paedophile football coach
The case was heard at Elgin Sheriff Court
Kinloss man rubbed genitals on door handle of neighbour's car
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Drunk man caused a scene at archaeological dig
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Stonehaven Fetteresso Church minister Mark Lowey's home raided by police Picture shows; Stonehaven Fetteresso Church and manse. Stonehaven (Bath Street - church; 11 South Lodge Drive - manse). Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 29/07/2024
Exclusive: Police charge north-east church minister after drugs raid on home
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen pair behind bars after revenge fire attack on alleged sex crime victim