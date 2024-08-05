Prisoner jailed after he punched man in cells because he thought he was a paedophile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prisoner jailed after he punched man in cells because he thought he was a paedophile

Rhyan Potts, 28, who has previous convictions, including for assault, has had time added to his prison sentence.

By David McPhee
Rhyan Potts admitted assaulting a man who he was sharing a cell with. Image: DC Thomson.
A prisoner has had time added to his sentence for punching a cellmate who he had become convinced was a sex offender.

Rhyan Potts, 28, admitted assaulting the man as they both waited in the downstairs cells before appearing in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The court heard that Potts turned and asked the man what he was up for and when he replied that the police had caught him with a phone, Potts became enraged.

Potts, who has previous convictions for violence, loudly declared the man was “a nonce” before repeatedly assaulting him.

‘He’s a nonce’

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that on the morning of April 2 this year, Potts and several others were brought from Kittybrewster Police Station.

When they arrived at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Potts was placed in a cell along with other men who were due to appear in custody and were waiting for their case to call.

At around 11.45am, Potts struck up a conversation with one man within the cell and enquired why he was appearing at court, to which the man replied it was because police had found him in possession of a mobile phone.

Potts then loudly shouted “he’s a nonce” before punching the man twice in the face and walking away.

“The complainer sat back down to tend to his nose, which had started to bleed,” Mrs Cardow said.

“GeoAmey security staff then entered the cell and also tended to the complainer.”

Appearing in the dock, Potts pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to injury.

‘He shouldn’t be punching anyone’

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan told the court that it was an “impulsive act” on the part of her client.

“Upon reflection, it’s something he regrets, he shouldn’t be punching anyone,” she added.

“There’s no excuse for what he has done, and he accepts that.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Potts: “I think you know, and you are realistic enough to know, that there is very little I can do with you other than impose a custodial sentence for this assault.”

The sheriff handed Potts, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, an eight-month prison sentence on top of the sentence he is already serving.

