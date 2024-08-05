Prisoner jailed after he punched man in cells because he thought he was a paedophile

A prisoner has had time added to his sentence for punching a cellmate who he had become convinced was a sex offender.

Rhyan Potts, 28, admitted assaulting the man as they both waited in the downstairs cells before appearing in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The court heard that Potts turned and asked the man what he was up for and when he replied that the police had caught him with a phone, Potts became enraged.

Potts, who has previous convictions for violence, loudly declared the man was “a nonce” before repeatedly assaulting him.

‘He’s a nonce’

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that on the morning of April 2 this year, Potts and several others were brought from Kittybrewster Police Station.

When they arrived at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Potts was placed in a cell along with other men who were due to appear in custody and were waiting for their case to call.

At around 11.45am, Potts struck up a conversation with one man within the cell and enquired why he was appearing at court, to which the man replied it was because police had found him in possession of a mobile phone.

Potts then loudly shouted “he’s a nonce” before punching the man twice in the face and walking away.

“The complainer sat back down to tend to his nose, which had started to bleed,” Mrs Cardow said.

“GeoAmey security staff then entered the cell and also tended to the complainer.”

Appearing in the dock, Potts pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to injury.

‘He shouldn’t be punching anyone’

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan told the court that it was an “impulsive act” on the part of her client.

“Upon reflection, it’s something he regrets, he shouldn’t be punching anyone,” she added.

“There’s no excuse for what he has done, and he accepts that.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Potts: “I think you know, and you are realistic enough to know, that there is very little I can do with you other than impose a custodial sentence for this assault.”

The sheriff handed Potts, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, an eight-month prison sentence on top of the sentence he is already serving.