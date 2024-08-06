Aberdeen rapist caught with £1.5m of cocaine on A90 near Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen rapist caught with £1.5m of cocaine on A90 near Dundee

Tom Farquhar, 28, had the huge drugs haul after being stopped by police in a blue Audi S3.

By Grant McCabe
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow.
A convicted Aberdeen rapist has admitted being caught with £1.5 million of cocaine.

Tom Farquhar, 28, was stopped in a blue Audi S3 on the A90 near Dundee last September 1.

Police had got a tip-off that drugs were being transported and found the haul in taped packages in a supermarket bag for life.

Prosecutor David Dickson yesterday told the High Court in Glasgow: “All appeared to be symmetrical in size and weight.”

The high-purity consignment had a potential street value of just over £1.5m.

Farquhar, of Aberdeen, yesterday admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Rape conviction

His lawyer David Moggach went on to state that Farquhar is awaiting sentence later this week in his hometown having been convicted of offences against a woman, including rape.

Regarding the drugs offence, the defence advocate said: “He lost his job, was short of money and was offered a sum to pick this up.

“He went to Glasgow, met people there and they deposited items in the footwell.

“He never touched it and did not know the type (of drugs) or the quantity.

“He drove back to Aberdeen not knowing where he was going to there.

“En route, he was stopped and the packages were found in the car.

“Mr Farquhar was hoping to get £500 for the trip.”

Mr Moggach said Farquhar was always pleading guilty to the drug trafficking, but had “wanted to get the other case dealt with” first.

Lord Clark remanded him in custody and adjourned sentencing in this latest offence for reports until later this month.

