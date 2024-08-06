Aberdeen rapist caught with £1.5m of cocaine on A90 near Dundee

A convicted Aberdeen rapist has admitted being caught with £1.5 million of cocaine.

Tom Farquhar, 28, was stopped in a blue Audi S3 on the A90 near Dundee last September 1.

Police had got a tip-off that drugs were being transported and found the haul in taped packages in a supermarket bag for life.

Prosecutor David Dickson yesterday told the High Court in Glasgow: “All appeared to be symmetrical in size and weight.”

The high-purity consignment had a potential street value of just over £1.5m.

Farquhar, of Aberdeen, yesterday admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Rape conviction

His lawyer David Moggach went on to state that Farquhar is awaiting sentence later this week in his hometown having been convicted of offences against a woman, including rape.

Regarding the drugs offence, the defence advocate said: “He lost his job, was short of money and was offered a sum to pick this up.

“He went to Glasgow, met people there and they deposited items in the footwell.

“He never touched it and did not know the type (of drugs) or the quantity.

“He drove back to Aberdeen not knowing where he was going to there.

“En route, he was stopped and the packages were found in the car.

“Mr Farquhar was hoping to get £500 for the trip.”

Mr Moggach said Farquhar was always pleading guilty to the drug trafficking, but had “wanted to get the other case dealt with” first.

Lord Clark remanded him in custody and adjourned sentencing in this latest offence for reports until later this month.