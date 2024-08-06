‘High risk’ Inverness paedophile offered 13-year-old boy hundreds of pounds for naked pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘High risk’ Inverness paedophile offered 13-year-old boy hundreds of pounds for naked pictures

Iain Wright, 29, has been locked up after he tried to groom the child he met on an Inverness street.

By David Love
Iain Wright met the boy on the Greig Street Bridge. Image: DC Thomson
Iain Wright met the boy on the Greig Street Bridge. Image: DC Thomson

A paedophile who was banned from approaching young boys defied the court order when he offered to pay a 13-year-old hundreds of pounds for sexually explicit pictures.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that 29-year-old Iain Wright tried to groom the teenage boy and asked for a naked photograph of him.

Wright, who was in homeless accommodation in Inverness at the time, has now been jailed for a total of 24 months by Sheriff Sara Matheson, who described him as “a high risk”.

She backdated the sentence to the date of remand which was February 12.

Wright appeared by video link for sentence after a background report had been prepared in which he protested his innocence despite having already pleaded guilty.

His solicitor, Marc Dickson, said his client suffered from “anxiety” and had a panic attack during the interview, leading to his denial.

As the sheriff clerk repeated Sheriff Matheson’s sentence, which included placing Wright on the sex offender’s register for 10 years, Wright stormed out of the prison video room.

Cash offer for nude pictures of boy

Fiscal depute Emily Hood previously told the court that on January 13 this year the child was alone in the city centre when he met Wright – who he did not know – sitting on the ground near the alleyway outside Poundland on the High Street.

Wright, who had a donation cup and a backpack, told the boy he was homeless and during the conversation they exchanged telephone numbers.

On February 9 of this year, the boy received a text message from Wright offering him £100 for the sex act.

Ms Hood said: “The complainer had a rough idea of what he wanted and knew it was something sexual. He felt uncomfortable and didn’t want to do anything like that.”

The boy then received a further message in which Wright upped the offer to £200. The boy again refused.

“The accused went on to send more texts asking for a pic and stating ‘£250 for a nude’,” Ms Hood told the court.

A later message offered £400 for a picture of the boy’s genitals.

The following day the boy revealed to support workers that he was planning to meet with a man who was going to give him £100 – but could not explain why.

One of them saw a text from the accused that read: “As discussed you will get £100.”

Indecent images found on phone

Support workers decided to secretly follow the boy on his way to meet Wright at the Greig Street Bridge.

However, they lost sight of him but he was traced to the bus station where he said he was going to meet Wright in Tomatin.

Police were informed.

Wright admitted sending indecent communications to the youngster.

He also admitted downloading and possessing indecent images of boys aged from one to approximately 12 on his mobile phone.

More from Crime & Courts

Iain Wright met the boy on the Greig Street Bridge. Image: DC Thomson
Abuse couple used vile racist slurs towards boy, 8, in their care - but…
Iain Wright met the boy on the Greig Street Bridge. Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner warned he could face prison after unprovoked attack on female police officers
Iain Wright met the boy on the Greig Street Bridge. Image: DC Thomson
Delivery driver who terrorised Inverness motorist jailed for 28 months
Iain Wright met the boy on the Greig Street Bridge. Image: DC Thomson
Teen driver's social media boast moments after injuring friends in 112mph horror crash
Iain Wright met the boy on the Greig Street Bridge. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen rapist caught with £1.5m of cocaine on A90 near Dundee
Iain Wright met the boy on the Greig Street Bridge. Image: DC Thomson
Dufftown man ordered to pay compensation to police officer he injured in line of…
Iain Wright met the boy on the Greig Street Bridge. Image: DC Thomson
Prisoner jailed after he punched man in cells because he thought he was a…
Iain Wright met the boy on the Greig Street Bridge. Image: DC Thomson
'You ought to be disgusted with yourself': Man lambasted by sheriff after he told…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man punched wife in face in row over microwave meal
Iain Wright met the boy on the Greig Street Bridge. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness thief with 'worst record for dishonesty' raided three hotels on way home from…