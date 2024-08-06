Pensioner warned he could face prison after unprovoked attack on female police officers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Pensioner warned he could face prison after unprovoked attack on female police officers

Robert Dunlop, 66, tried to assault two female police officers before spewing horrible derogatory names at them.

By David McPhee
Robert Dunlop admitted trying to assault two female police officers. Image: DC Thomson.
Robert Dunlop admitted trying to assault two female police officers. Image: DC Thomson.

A pensioner who tried to attack two female police officers has been warned he could face prison over the offences.

Robert Dunlop appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted trying to assault the pair as they responded to a matter unconnected to the 66-year-old.

Upon being arrested, Dunlop shouted vile and derogatory terms towards the women.

Dunlop, who has a long record of previous convictions, then proceeded to repeatedly kick the cage of the police van as he was driven off to custody.

Accused was pointing at police

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that at around 11.30pm on April 23 this year, the two police officers arrived at an address on Mastrick Drive on an unrelated matter.

While there, they advised Dunlop to leave and he immediately became verbally abusive to the officers, shouting “f*** you” and pointing at them.

Dunlop then stood up from a couch that he was sitting on and attempted to punch one of the female officers in the face but missed.

“The accused was holding a glass and as the other police officer removed it from his hand, he tried to punch her,” Ms Shaw said.

As he was arrested, Dunlop repeatedly referred to the female officers by derogatory terms, calling them “b*****” and “whores”.

Dunlop was placed inside the back of a police van and was locked inside a cage, which he repeatedly kicked as they drove him to Kittybrewster Police Station.

In the dock, Dunlop pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and a further charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sheriff: Prison ‘is an option’

Defence solicitor Emma Stewart told the court Dunlop had a “lengthy record of previous convictions and analogous offences” and called for background reports to be carried out on her client.

Sheriff Rhona Wark deferred sentence on Dunlop, of Rosewell Gardens, Aberdeen, until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be completed.

But the sheriff warned Dunlop that he should “be advised that a custodial sentence is an option open to the court in this matter”.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Dale Haslam. William and Sandra Morrice abused children in their care on Jesmond Avenue, Bridge of Don Picture shows; William and Sandra Morrice and Jesmond Avenue. Jesmond Avenue. Dale Haslam/DCT Media Date; 19/07/2024
Abuse couple used vile racist slurs towards boy, 8, in their care - but…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 19th September. Inverness File Pics. The pedestrian Greig Street Bridge over the River Ness in Inverness while also in the photograph on the right is the Inverness Old High Church.
'High risk' Inverness paedophile offered 13-year-old boy hundreds of pounds for naked pictures
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Inverness van driver Slawomir Stiller rammed a woman's car and drover on the wrong side of the A9 Picture shows; Inverness van driver Slawomir Stiller rammed a woman's car and drover on the wrong side of the A9 . n/a. Supplied by COPFS Date; Unknown
Delivery driver who terrorised Inverness motorist jailed for 28 months
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jenna Burton hit speeds of 112mph before her car overturned near Mintlaw. Picture shows; Jenna Burton hit speeds of 112mph before her car overturned near Mintlaw.. n/a. Supplied by Facebook/Snapchat Date; Unknown
Teen driver's social media boast moments after injuring friends in 112mph horror crash
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Aberdeen rapist found with ?1.5million cocaine on A90 at Dundee Picture shows; Tom Farquhar. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen rapist caught with £1.5m of cocaine on A90 near Dundee
Marley Atkins appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Dufftown man ordered to pay compensation to police officer he injured in line of…
Rhyan Potts admitted assaulting a man who he was sharing a cell with. Image: DC Thomson.
Prisoner jailed after he punched man in cells because he thought he was a…
Imran Ali admitted using 'disgusting' language towards a young woman at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
'You ought to be disgusted with yourself': Man lambasted by sheriff after he told…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man punched wife in face in row over microwave meal
Rory Mackay at an earlier court hearing. Image: DCT Media . . .19/04/13
Inverness thief with 'worst record for dishonesty' raided three hotels on way home from…