Pensioner warned he could face prison after unprovoked attack on female police officers

A pensioner who tried to attack two female police officers has been warned he could face prison over the offences.

Robert Dunlop appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted trying to assault the pair as they responded to a matter unconnected to the 66-year-old.

Upon being arrested, Dunlop shouted vile and derogatory terms towards the women.

Dunlop, who has a long record of previous convictions, then proceeded to repeatedly kick the cage of the police van as he was driven off to custody.

Accused was pointing at police

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that at around 11.30pm on April 23 this year, the two police officers arrived at an address on Mastrick Drive on an unrelated matter.

While there, they advised Dunlop to leave and he immediately became verbally abusive to the officers, shouting “f*** you” and pointing at them.

Dunlop then stood up from a couch that he was sitting on and attempted to punch one of the female officers in the face but missed.

“The accused was holding a glass and as the other police officer removed it from his hand, he tried to punch her,” Ms Shaw said.

As he was arrested, Dunlop repeatedly referred to the female officers by derogatory terms, calling them “b*****” and “whores”.

Dunlop was placed inside the back of a police van and was locked inside a cage, which he repeatedly kicked as they drove him to Kittybrewster Police Station.

In the dock, Dunlop pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and a further charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sheriff: Prison ‘is an option’

Defence solicitor Emma Stewart told the court Dunlop had a “lengthy record of previous convictions and analogous offences” and called for background reports to be carried out on her client.

Sheriff Rhona Wark deferred sentence on Dunlop, of Rosewell Gardens, Aberdeen, until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be completed.

But the sheriff warned Dunlop that he should “be advised that a custodial sentence is an option open to the court in this matter”.

