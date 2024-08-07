Learner driver handed fine and points after admitting £16,000 Turriff smash

A learner driver has been fined and handed penalty points after smashing into a van and causing £16,500 worth of damage.

Ibrahim Majid Salih, 22, had been driving through Turriff under the supervision of his girlfriend when the crash happened on June 10.

Banff Sheriff Court heard Salih had been getting petrol and was driving along Queens Road near to Turriff Swimming Pool when he veered onto the oncoming lane.

A van driver, who was coming to other way, could do nothing to avoid colliding with Salih’s white VW Golf, the court was told.

His work vehicle was written off at a value of £16,500.

No time to react

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams said the van driver could see Salih “veering over” to his side of the road, but he did not have time to react.

She said: “The front off-side of the van collided with [Salih] who was relayed backwards to his side of the road leaving oil and windscreen washer liquid behind on the road.

“Police arrived and Salih confirmed he had been driving the car.”

Ms Williams explained that Salih’s girlfriend had an American driving licence, not a UK one, and therefore was not suitable to supervise his driving. As a result of that Salih’s insurance policy was invalid.

Salih was originally charged with dangerous driving, but pled to careless driving, which was accepted.

Invalid insurance

He also admitted driving without insurance.

His defence solicitor Debbie Wilson explained that the couple had not been aware of the need for her to have a UK licence to supervise Salih as a learner driver and she had since transferred to a UK one.

“Had she first converted her licence, it would have been fine,” Ms Wilson said. “He was momentarily distracted on the corner, putting him on the wrong side of the road.

“He can’t really remember anything else, apart from waking up after the crash.”

The court was told that Salih, whose address was given as High Street, Banff, was now living in London and looking for work as a barber.

Sheriff Robert MacDonald fined Salih £715 and handed him seven penalty points for the charge of careless driving and admonished him for driving without insurance “having understood the explanation”.