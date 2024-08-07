Learner driver handed fine and points after admitting £16,000 Turriff smash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Learner driver handed fine and points after admitting £16,000 Turriff smash

Ibrahim Majid Salih, 22, had been driving through Turriff under the supervision of his girlfriend when the crash happened on June 10.

By Joanne Warnock
The crash happened near the entrance to Turriff swimming pool.
The crash happened near the entrance to Turriff swimming pool.

A learner driver has been fined and handed penalty points after smashing into a van and causing £16,500 worth of damage.

Ibrahim Majid Salih, 22, had been driving through Turriff under the supervision of his girlfriend when the crash happened on June 10.

Banff Sheriff Court heard Salih had been getting petrol and was driving along Queens Road near to Turriff Swimming Pool when he veered onto the oncoming lane.

A van driver, who was coming to other way, could do nothing to avoid colliding with Salih’s white VW Golf, the court was told.

His work vehicle was written off at a value of £16,500.

No time to react

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams said the van driver could see Salih “veering over” to his side of the road, but he did not have time to react.

She said: “The front off-side of the van collided with [Salih] who was relayed backwards to his side of the road leaving oil and windscreen washer liquid behind on the road.

“Police arrived and Salih confirmed he had been driving the car.”

Ms Williams explained that Salih’s girlfriend had an American driving licence, not a UK one, and therefore was not suitable to supervise his driving. As a result of that Salih’s insurance policy was invalid.

Salih was originally charged with dangerous driving, but pled to careless driving, which was accepted.

Invalid insurance

He also admitted driving without insurance.

His defence solicitor Debbie Wilson explained that the couple had not been aware of the need for her to have a UK licence to supervise Salih as a learner driver and she had since transferred to a UK one.

“Had she first converted her licence, it would have been fine,” Ms Wilson said. “He was momentarily distracted on the corner, putting him on the wrong side of the road.

“He can’t really remember anything else, apart from waking up after the crash.”

The court was told that Salih, whose address was given as High Street, Banff, was now living in London and looking for work as a barber.

Sheriff Robert MacDonald fined Salih £715 and handed him seven penalty points for the charge of careless driving and admonished him for driving without insurance “having understood the explanation”.

 

