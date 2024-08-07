ETZ proposal for Aberdeen park moving forward after campaigners lose Court of Session appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ETZ proposal for Aberdeen park moving forward after campaigners lose Court of Session appeal

Scotland’s highest court today ruled that the city council did not act unlawfully over the proposals for a popular community park.

By Rebecca McCurdy, PA Scotland Political Reporter
St Fittick's Park.
St Fittick's Park in Torry. Image: DC Thomson

Plans for Aberdeen’s first Energy Transition Zone are back on the table after Scotland’s highest court today ruled that the city council did not act unlawfully over the proposals for a popular community park.

Publishing his ruling from the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Lord Douglas Fairley refused the petition from Friends of St Fittick’s Park which argued the local authority failed its legal duty to perform equality impact assessments.

The park, in Torry, is the site of a proposed ETZ, an industrial hub tailored to support the transition to green energy.

Campaigners argued the council did not discharge its responsibilities as a “listed authority” under the Equalities Act, with lawyers acting on behalf of campaigners stating that a full council meeting on September 11 2023, where the proposals were discussed, triggered this clause.

Judge’s response

In response, the council said it did “no more than give express authority” for officers to investigate what developments of St Fittick’s Park may involve.

In his ruling published on Wednesday, Lord Fairley accepted the response from lawyers acting on behalf of Aberdeen City Council, who argued the petitioner’s remarks were “premature” as the steps taken by officials did not yet necessitate an equality impact assessment.

St Fittick's Community Park in Torry, Aberdeen.
St Fittick’s Community Park in Torry. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

He said: “If the petitioner’s argument about that issue was correct (whether they had a duty to carry out equality impact assessment) it would necessarily imply that the respondent was under a duty to carry out an assessment of impact without knowing what proposals it was assessing.

“The clear purpose of the resolution of September 11 2023 was to facilitate the collection of relevant information about what development of the park by ETZ … might entail.

“Logically, the ingathering of such information needed to take place before any impact assessment could be carried out.

“I therefore agree with the respondent’s submission that in passing resolution 9.6 of 11 September 2023, it did not breach any of the duties incumbent upon it under section 149 of the Equality Act 2010 or regulation 5 of the 2012 regulations.”

Lord Fairley therefore refused the petition.

Ruling welcomed

A spokesman for ETZ Ltd, the private sector-led and not-for-profit company spearheading the transition, said less than a third of the popular park would be used for the ETZ.

He said: “We welcome today’s Court of Session judgment.

“Through our Community & Coast programme, ETZ Ltd are firmly committed to enhancing wider greenspaces in proximity of the Energy Transition Zone in co-design and collaboration with the local community.

“This will include significant improvements to St Fittick’s Park, Tullos woods and the coastal path corridor as part of the project’s wider regeneration ambitions.

“It is important to highlight that we have proposed utilising, subject to planning, a significantly reduced area of development to St Fittick’s Park with just over half of the Aberdeen City Council proposed sites being developed equating to less than a third of the park overall. ”

Aberdeen City Council and Friends of St Fittick’s Park have been asked for comment.

