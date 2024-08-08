Paedophile snared by vigilantes after sickening messages to ‘child’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Paedophile snared by vigilantes after sickening messages to ‘child’

Cameron MacKinnon asked the girl intimate questions and sent her pornographic images.

By Danny McKay
Cameron MacKinnon was caught by paedophile hunters. Image: Facebook
Cameron MacKinnon was caught by paedophile hunters. Image: Facebook

A paedophile sent what he thought was a 12-year-old girl pornographic images and told her: “If I was your dad I’d tuck you in every night.”

Cameron MacKinnon was snared by a vigilante paedophile hunter group, who set up an online profile posing as a young girl.

The 64-year-old contacted the “child” and made highly inappropriate sexual comments and asked intimate questions, including about school.

But MacKinnon was brought to justice when the group, Scotland’s Child Protection Team, tracked him down and confronted him, livestreaming the encounter while waiting for police to arrive.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court MacKinnon contacted the decoy child and asked for her number to chat on Whatsapp.

‘He also sent pictures of himself’

In the first few messages, the decoy child made clear she was only 12, but MacKinnon was not put off. He even commented that he was old enough to be her father.

Over a number of weeks, MacKinnon became “more familiar” with the child.

He began calling her “honey” and, chillingly, said: “If I was your dad I’d tuck you in every night.”

The fiscal told the court: “He also sent pictures of himself and requested pictures of her, to which the complainer sent him pictures filtered to give the appearance of a female child.”

MacKinnon asked the child to delete photographs and went on to quiz her about the clothes she wears and her “body shape”.

He questioned her about her hormones and asked if she’d “had her period yet”.

Additionally, he sent the girl photos of women in various states of undress, including pornographic images of females with piercings to their nipples and private parts.

‘I will come and tuck you in’

MacKinnon brought up the subject of prostitutes and suggested the child Google the term.

He also asked what she had learned in sex education at school.

In amongst a catalogue of disturbing messages, MacKinnon said: “I will come and tuck you in and kiss your forehead goodnight.”

As the conversation went on, he sent the decoy a photograph of a sex toy and asked if she had a pet name for her private parts.

Eventually, MacKinnon brought up the subject of meeting, and sent the child his location, enabling the group to trace him.

MacKinnon, of Calderpark Avenue, Lochwinnoch, pled guilty to attempting to communicate sexually with a young child and cause them to view sexual images.

The offence was committed between June 1 and 30 this year at a location within Aberdeen and elsewhere.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson deferred sentence for reports and placed MacKinnon on the sex offenders register in the meantime.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Cameron MacKinnon was caught by paedophile hunters. Image: Facebook
Elgin army veteran dressed up in women's clothes after horrifying attack on wife
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'Absent-minded' disqualified driver forgot he was banned - then crashed
Cameron MacKinnon was caught by paedophile hunters. Image: Facebook
Liverpool dealer jailed after cocaine found in Fraserburgh
Cameron MacKinnon was caught by paedophile hunters. Image: Facebook
'He's not a well man': Pub customer spared jail after attack that broke victim's…
St Fittick's Park.
ETZ proposal for Aberdeen park moving forward after campaigners lose Court of Session appeal
Cameron MacKinnon was caught by paedophile hunters. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drink-driver banned after he smashed into traffic lights
Cameron MacKinnon was caught by paedophile hunters. Image: Facebook
Peterhead man jailed for bloody attacks on takeaway worker and police officers
Cameron MacKinnon was caught by paedophile hunters. Image: Facebook
Learner driver handed fine and points after admitting £16,000 Turriff smash
Cameron MacKinnon was caught by paedophile hunters. Image: Facebook
Abuse couple used vile racist slurs towards boy, 8, in their care - but…
Cameron MacKinnon was caught by paedophile hunters. Image: Facebook
'High risk' Inverness paedophile offered 13-year-old boy hundreds of pounds for pictures and a…