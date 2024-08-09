Aberdeen woman tried to bury puppy she starved to death

A callous Aberdeen dog owner was caught trying to bury the emaciated body of a puppy she had starved to death.

Caitlin Cameron tried to hide the pup’s body outside her flat in Torry just weeks after two other dogs that belonged to her had to be put down.

Fortunately, a horrified neighbour discovered the puppy’s body and alerted the SSPCA, and Cameron, 26, has now been banned from keeping animals.

Co-accused Jordan Forbes, 24, was also given a similar ban at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after abandoning a dog and a cat in his flat.

Those animals were so hungry that an SSPCA officer had to feed them through a letter box to ensure they didn’t starve.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson opted not to have the details of the case read out in open court for members of the press and public to hear.

However, The Press and Journal obtained a copy of the agreed narrative of facts.

It reveals that, on February 7 2023, a vet examined Cameron’s one-and-a-half-year-old tan Bully dog named Duchess.

The vet found her “very underweight” and was forced to put her to sleep on “financial and welfare grounds”.

Another vet then carried out an examination of Duchess and concluded she had “suffered considerably” between February 1 and 7 2023.

Euthanasia on welfare grounds

On March 13 2023, Cameron contacted Vets4Pets regarding another dog, a one-and-a-half-year-old tricoloured Bully called Boujee.

The practice offered her an appointment to put the animal to sleep on welfare grounds but she refused.

Due to Duchess’ poor condition previously, the practice had concerns that Boujee would also suffer and contacted the SSPCA.

An SSPCA employee immediately attended at Cameron’s home on Balnagask Circle.

There, Cameron agreed Boujee needed urgent vet care and signed her over to the SSPCA under an “animal welfare notice”.

Boujee was “very underweight, lethargic and barely responsive”.

Cameron confirmed she had had full ownership and responsibility of Boujee, stating that the dog had been losing weight but was still “bright and eating” until that day.

She said she had been making attempts to take her to the vet but no one would take her as she couldn’t pay.

A vet then examined Boujee and “demanded euthanasia on welfare grounds”, estimating the timescale of suffering to be at least two weeks.

Body of puppy buried in garden

On March 21 and 25, SSPCA officers attended at the Balnagask Circle address but received no answer at the door and could not see any sign of animals inside.

However, on March 28 2013, a neighbour phoned them to advise they had Ring doorbell footage of Cameron going outside with a shovel, a box and a yellow bag, then returning with only the shovel.

The yellow bag was found sticking out of the ground near the block of flats as if an attempt had been made to bury it.

To the neighbour’s horror, inside it was the “emaciated” body of a dead puppy.

Photos were taken and passed on to the SSPCA.

A vet later examined the body and found the emaciation was consistent with malnutrition and that the poor body condition “would have been obvious to anyone caring for the puppy”.

The vet also concluded the puppy would have suffered unnecessarily prior to its death.

Dog fed through letter box

On March 29 2023, co-accused Jordan Forbes picked up the keys for his tenancy on Oldtown Place in Aberdeen.

The next day, an SSPCA officer attended at his property and, although nobody was home, a dog could be heard inside.

On April 1 2023, another SSPCA employee attended and again could not access the property.

Due to concerns for the dog inside, she fed her through the letterbox.

The next day, she attended again and Forbes was still not there.

Again she had to feed the dog through the letter box.

On April 3 2023, a joiner was arranged to provide entry to the address, which was found to have urine and faeces covering the floor.

Inside they found a three-and-a-half-year-old Bully named Bella, who appeared scared, and a black cat aged around one-and-a-half named Rascal.

Both animals were removed.

Guilty pleas

Bella was examined by a vet and found to have bald patches on her body with inflamed and irritated skin.

Her right eye was prolapsed and infected and she also had an ear infection.

The vet concluded the conditions were likely the result of an unsuitable environment and inadequate access to nutrition.

Cameron, of Balnagask Circle, pled guilty to three charges of causing an animal unnecessary suffering, leading to its death.

Forbes, of Oldtown Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to abandoning a dog and cat in circumstances likely to cause unnecessary suffering, and to failing to ensure the needs of the animals were met.

Defence agent Kayren Stewart, representing Cameron, said her client had been struggling with her mental health at the time and had stopped taking medication.

She said: “She was struggling to take care of herself and struggling to take care of the dogs.

“She understands how serious the offences are and she’s entirely remorseful for the death of the dogs.”

Ms Stewart advised Cameron had stayed out of trouble since the offence and was now engaging with support for her mental health.

‘He is deeply regretful’

Solicitor Debbie Ginniver, for Forbes, said a social work report on her client was “relatively positive”.

She explained Forbes’ grandfather had passed away around the time of the offences.

She added Forbes, who had had a “difficult childhood”, had asked a friend to look after the dog and cat but was not proactive in ensuring their wellbeing.

Ms Ginniver said: “He has reflected on his behaviour and is deeply regretful.”

Sheriff Ferguson told the Cameron and Forbes: “It seems to me it’s quite clear you’re not to be trusted with looking after animals.

He banned Cameron from owning any animal for five years and ordered her to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for a year.

Forbes received a two-year animal ban along with 90 hours of unpaid work and a nine-month supervision order.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.