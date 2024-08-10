Drunken Turriff thug punched partner he thought hid his tools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunken Turriff thug punched partner he thought hid his tools

Dzintars Petrovs lashed out violently after returning home in a drunken stupor and being unable to find his tools.

By Danny McKay
Dzintars Petrovs. Image: Facebook
Dzintars Petrovs. Image: Facebook

A drunken Turriff thug punched his partner in the face after accusing her of hiding his tools.

The terrified woman, who was left with a swollen face, telephoned police for help.

And when officers arrived to arrest Petrovs, 38, who has previous domestic convictions, could only feebly plead: “She hid all my tools.”

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened shortly after 8pm on June 23.

She said: “Police received a call from the complainer advising the accused had punched her.

“Officers attended and observed her to have swelling to the right side of her head.”

‘He accepts his behaviour was totally unacceptable’

Petrovs was not there when the constables arrived.

His partner explained to the officers that he’d come home “intoxicated”, shouting about where his tools were.

And he had then lashed out and punched her on the head repeatedly.

Officers searched for Petrovs and found him at the rear door of the property.

When cautioned and arrested, he replied: “Yes, that was today. She hid all my tools.”

Petrovs, of Turriff, pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Marianne Milligan said: “He accepts his behaviour was totally unacceptable.

“He would apologise to all concerned.

“He’s really embarrassed by his actions and regrets how matters escalated.”

‘One last opportunity to mend your ways’

The solicitor explained Petrovs had taken steps to address an alcohol problem.

She argued that a custodial sentence would have an impact on his partner and children.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson interjected: “I think he’s having an impact on them as it stands. And it’s an adverse one.”

Addressing Petrovs directly, the sheriff said: “It’s absolutely disgraceful that you assaulted your partner in this way.

“I don’t think you have any idea about the impact this can have on your children as well as your partner.

“The court is going to give you one last opportunity to mend your ways – otherwise you’re going to prison.

“Alcohol is the problem and you have got to address that issue.”

As a direct alternative to custody, Petrovs was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for 15 months.

A conduct requirement was also imposed for him to engage with alcohol counselling.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

