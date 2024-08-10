Drunken Turriff thug punched partner he thought hid his tools

A drunken Turriff thug punched his partner in the face after accusing her of hiding his tools.

Dzintars Petrovs lashed out violently after returning home in a drunken stupor and being unable to find his tools.

The terrified woman, who was left with a swollen face, telephoned police for help.

And when officers arrived to arrest Petrovs, 38, who has previous domestic convictions, could only feebly plead: “She hid all my tools.”

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened shortly after 8pm on June 23.

She said: “Police received a call from the complainer advising the accused had punched her.

“Officers attended and observed her to have swelling to the right side of her head.”

‘He accepts his behaviour was totally unacceptable’

Petrovs was not there when the constables arrived.

His partner explained to the officers that he’d come home “intoxicated”, shouting about where his tools were.

And he had then lashed out and punched her on the head repeatedly.

Officers searched for Petrovs and found him at the rear door of the property.

When cautioned and arrested, he replied: “Yes, that was today. She hid all my tools.”

Petrovs, of Turriff, pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Marianne Milligan said: “He accepts his behaviour was totally unacceptable.

“He would apologise to all concerned.

“He’s really embarrassed by his actions and regrets how matters escalated.”

‘One last opportunity to mend your ways’

The solicitor explained Petrovs had taken steps to address an alcohol problem.

She argued that a custodial sentence would have an impact on his partner and children.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson interjected: “I think he’s having an impact on them as it stands. And it’s an adverse one.”

Addressing Petrovs directly, the sheriff said: “It’s absolutely disgraceful that you assaulted your partner in this way.

“I don’t think you have any idea about the impact this can have on your children as well as your partner.

“The court is going to give you one last opportunity to mend your ways – otherwise you’re going to prison.

“Alcohol is the problem and you have got to address that issue.”

As a direct alternative to custody, Petrovs was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for 15 months.

A conduct requirement was also imposed for him to engage with alcohol counselling.

