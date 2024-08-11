Attempted child rapist is fined for sex assault on NHS nurse

A former offshore worker who was jailed over the attempted rape of a 12-year-old girl has been fined after he sexually assaulted an NHS nurse.

Thomas Donald, who suffers from poor mobility, pleaded guilty to slapping the female nurse by slapping her on the backside as she tried to assist him in getting into a shower at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The 64-year-old was jailed for four years in 2009 after he admitted trying to rape a child as she slept on a couch at an address in Aberdeen.

It was reported at the time that the girl had gone back to the house to sleep to avoid getting in trouble with her parents after getting drunk on cider.

Donald attempted to rape her by trying to force himself onto the girl, including kissing her without consent and leaving her with a love bite.

He was jailed for four years and is still subject to the sex offenders register because of the offence.

Following his release from prison, Donald then breached his order by carrying out another sexual offence in 2018.

Accused was asked to leave hospital

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court at a previous hearing that on August 3 2022, Donald was admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

On August 7, he was due to be released and a nurse was tasked with assisting him with showering as he was likely to fall due to his decreased mobility.

At 10.40am, the woman went to the room where Donald was staying, which had an en suite toilet and shower room.

The nurse told Donald to enter the bathroom and remove his clothes, which he did.

While he was removing his clothes, she left the room but returned shortly after and upon reentering the room she leaned over to turn the shower nozzle when she felt

Donald strike her with a “forceful slap to her backside”.

The nurse immediately left the room.

Another nurse had been coming in to help her with Donald when she heard a “distinct slapping sound” and saw the other woman leave the room in a hurry.

The woman then followed the nurse and asked her what had happened, and she disclosed that Donald had “slapped her bum”.

The nurse thereafter left and reported the incident to police who questioned Donald, who stated: “I do not know why I did it. I don’t know what came over me. I know I shouldn’t have done it.”

Donald was asked to leave the hospital, which he did with no issues.

At around 11.35am on the same day, the accused’s carer attended his home where he disclosed to her what had happened.

In the dock, Donald pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault.

Sheriff fines sex offender

Defence solicitor Lynn Bentley told the court that her client had struggled with his “cognitive ability and underlying neurological problems”.

She stated that she knew Donald would be made subject to the sex offenders register due to this offence but pointed out that he was already subject to it for life due to his earlier offending.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Donald that a report from the social work department had recommended a restriction of liberty order, but she said that she “didn’t consider that to be any sort of punishment” because Donald is already “confined to sheltered housing”.

The sheriff fined Donald, of Brierfield Terrace, Aberdeen, a total of £940 and made him subject to the sex offenders register for five years.

