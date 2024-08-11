Attempted child rapist is fined for sex assault on NHS nurse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Attempted child rapist is fined for sex assault on NHS nurse

Thomas Donald, 64, later admitted he "shouldn't have done it" after he slapped a nurse on the bottom while a patient at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

By David McPhee
Convicted attempted rapist Thomas Donald admitted sexually assaulting a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: DC Thomson.
Convicted attempted rapist Thomas Donald admitted sexually assaulting a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: DC Thomson.

A former offshore worker who was jailed over the attempted rape of a 12-year-old girl has been fined after he sexually assaulted an NHS nurse.

Thomas Donald, who suffers from poor mobility, pleaded guilty to slapping the female nurse by slapping her on the backside as she tried to assist him in getting into a shower at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The 64-year-old was jailed for four years in 2009 after he admitted trying to rape a child as she slept on a couch at an address in Aberdeen.

It was reported at the time that the girl had gone back to the house to sleep to avoid getting in trouble with her parents after getting drunk on cider.

Donald attempted to rape her by trying to force himself onto the girl, including kissing her without consent and leaving her with a love bite.

He was jailed for four years and is still subject to the sex offenders register because of the offence.

Following his release from prison, Donald then breached his order by carrying out another sexual offence in 2018.

Accused was asked to leave hospital

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court at a previous hearing that on August 3 2022, Donald was admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

On August 7, he was due to be released and a nurse was tasked with assisting him with showering as he was likely to fall due to his decreased mobility.

At 10.40am, the woman went to the room where Donald was staying, which had an en suite toilet and shower room.

The nurse told Donald to enter the bathroom and remove his clothes, which he did.

While he was removing his clothes, she left the room but returned shortly after and upon reentering the room she leaned over to turn the shower nozzle when she felt

Donald strike her with a “forceful slap to her backside”.

The nurse immediately left the room.

Another nurse had been coming in to help her with Donald when she heard a “distinct slapping sound” and saw the other woman leave the room in a hurry.

The woman then followed the nurse and asked her what had happened, and she disclosed that Donald had “slapped her bum”.

The nurse thereafter left and reported the incident to police who questioned Donald, who stated: “I do not know why I did it. I don’t know what came over me. I know I shouldn’t have done it.”

Donald was asked to leave the hospital, which he did with no issues.

At around 11.35am on the same day, the accused’s carer attended his home where he disclosed to her what had happened.

In the dock, Donald pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault.

Convicted attempted rapist Thomas Donald admitted sexually assaulting a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: DC Thomson.

Sheriff fines sex offender

Defence solicitor Lynn Bentley told the court that her client had struggled with his “cognitive ability and underlying neurological problems”.

She stated that she knew Donald would be made subject to the sex offenders register due to this offence but pointed out that he was already subject to it for life due to his earlier offending.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Donald that a report from the social work department had recommended a restriction of liberty order, but she said that she “didn’t consider that to be any sort of punishment” because Donald is already “confined to sheltered housing”.

The sheriff fined Donald, of Brierfield Terrace, Aberdeen, a total of £940 and made him subject to the sex offenders register for five years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man assaulted his partner in the Leonardo Hotel Picture shows; Leonardo Hotel Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man drunk on champagne attacked girlfriend during Inverness hotel stay
Dzintars Petrovs. Image: Facebook
Drunken Turriff thug punched partner he thought hid his tools
Inverness Justice Centre.
Bleeding man spotted in Inverness garden had a screwdriver
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen woman tried to bury puppy she starved to death
Scott Mitchell died at a property in Milnafua, Alness. Image: DC Thomson/Police Scotland
Boy, 16, to stand trial accused of murdering much-loved Alness family man
Cromarty Bridge
Four times the limit A9 drink-driver was swerving across road
Vincent Mulsant died at Royal Cornhill Hospital. Image: Supplied by Brigitte Mulsant
NHS Grampian fined £64,500 after Aberdeen musician took his own life in hospital
Jo Clark/ Bethany Fraser
'She is not a bad person': Family of Balmedie pensioner killed in crash pleads…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Michal Morawski, 32, pleaded guilty to wilful fire-raising and danger to life at the High Court in Edinburgh Picture shows; Michal Morawski, 32, pleaded guilty to wilful fire-raising and danger to life at the High Court in Edinburgh. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Fraserburgh man jailed after setting fire to ex-lover's house with her inside
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jessiman guilty of voyeurism and public indecency Picture shows; Andrew Jessiman. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 07/08/2024
Ex-youth worker voyeur filmed Highland teen getting ready for bed