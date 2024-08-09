Four times the limit A9 drink-driver was swerving across road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four times the limit A9 drink-driver was swerving across road

Martin Mackenzie was spotted by police on the A9 near the Cromarty Bridge at Culbokie.

By Jenni Gee
The incident happened on the A9 near the Cromarty Bridge. Image: DC Thomson
A driver spotted swerving between carriageways on the A9 was more than four times the drink-drive limit.

Martin Mackenzie, 50, was stopped by police who spotted his black Mitsubishi crossing the central lane markings on the trunk road.

He failed a roadside breath test and further testing revealed his breath alcohol level to be 104 microgrammes per 100 millilitres  – the legal limit being 22 microgrammes.

Mackenzie appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of careless driving and drink-driving in relation to the incident on April 29 of this year.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court it was around 2.55am when officers on mobile patrol came up behind Mackenzie’s vehicle, which was travelling between 40 and 45 miles per hour.

He said the vehicle was “swerving between two carriageways and crossing the central lane markings.”

“Owning to his driving, police stopped him and carried out the standard checks, including the breathalyser.”

High breath alcohol level

The court heard that Mackenzie failed the roadside breath test and was taken to Burnett Road Police Station where further testing revealed his high breath alcohol level.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Mackenzie, told the court: “He had put himself in some difficulty. His driving was very poor, his judgement was very poor at the time.”

Mr Mann explained that Mackenzie had been suffering from “significant” nerve pain at the time of the incident and as a result had become “dependent” on alcohol.

He said Mackenzie’s actions on the day were as a result of a “very poor thought process”.

A9 drink-driver’s car seized

The court heard that unemployed Mackenzie’s car, which was seized following the incident, would be returned to him.

Mr Mann said: “It is his intention to sell the car,” to which Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald replied: “He might have to do that to pay off his fine.”

Sheriff MacDonald banned Mackenzie, of Camden Street, Evanton, from the roads for two years and fined him £840.

She told him: “I would not have liked to have been driving on that road on that day when you were driving.”

