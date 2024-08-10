Bleeding man spotted in Inverness garden had a screwdriver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Bleeding man spotted in Inverness garden had a screwdriver

Sean McAdam has no recollection of why he was in Bruce Gardens but accepts he had been drinking.

By Jenni Gee
The case called for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
The case called for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A bleeding man who was found by police in a “distressed” state was carrying a screwdriver in his waistband.

Sean McAdam was injured and had blood on his face when officers stopped him on Bruce Gardens in Inverness.

When they searched him they found a screwdriver in the waistband of his trousers, which he claimed he “didn’t know” was there.

McAdam appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a charge of having a bladed or sharply pointed article in a public place on September 5 of last year.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court: “Police witnesses attended at the locus in response to a call from a member of the public stating there was a male in their garden.”

Blood on face, hands, clothes

Officers arrived and traced McAdam who was injured and had blood on his face, hands and clothes.

He was searched and a screwdriver found in the waistband of his trousers.

“He stated that he didn’t know it was there,” Mr Treanor told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald.

Solicitor Marc Dickson, for McAdam, told the court his client had “a less than perfect recollection” of events on that day.

He had been drinking

He said: “He had been drinking at the time.”

Mr Dickson pointed out that police officers had found McAdam “distressed, crying and bleeding” and highlighted that his client had been cooperative.

Mr Dickson told Sheriff MacDonald: “He can’t recall what happened to him or how he came to be there.”

Sheriff MacDonald told McAdam, of Bruce Gardens: “You have been to jail for things like this before, you ought to know better. I’m sure you don’t want to go back to jail.”

She placed the 27-year-old on a community payback order with 18 months supervision and told him: “I think you need a bit more help”.

The sheriff also granted a Crown motion for the forfeiture of the screwdriver.

More from Crime & Courts

The case called for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Man drunk on champagne attacked girlfriend during Inverness hotel stay
The case called for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Drunken Turriff thug punched partner he thought hid his tools
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen woman tried to bury puppy she starved to death
The case called for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Boy, 16, to stand trial accused of murdering much-loved Alness family man
The case called for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Four times the limit A9 drink-driver was swerving across road
The case called for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
NHS Grampian fined £64,500 after Aberdeen musician took his own life in hospital
Jo Clark/ Bethany Fraser
'She is not a bad person': Family of Balmedie pensioner killed in crash pleads…
The case called for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Fraserburgh man jailed after setting fire to ex-lover's house with her inside
The case called for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Ex-youth worker voyeur filmed Highland teen getting ready for bed
The case called for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Paedophile snared by vigilantes after sickening messages to 'child'