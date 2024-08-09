Boy, 16, to stand trial accused of murdering much-loved Alness family man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 16, to stand trial accused of murdering much-loved Alness family man

The teenager - who cannot be named for legal reasons - is accused of kicking and punching Scott Mitchell to death.

By Grant McCabe
Scott Mitchell died at a property in Milnafua, Alness. Image: DC Thomson/Police Scotland
Scott Mitchell died at a property in Milnafua, Alness. Image: DC Thomson/Police Scotland

A 16-year-old boy is to stand trial charged with the murder of a father-of-two.

The teenager is accused of killing Scott Mitchell at a property in Alness in the Highlands on June 17 2023.

Prosecutors claim the boy shouted and swore at the 48-year-old calling him derogatory names.

He is said to have punched Mr Mitchell causing him to fall before continuing to repeatedly hit him on the head.

Police at the scene of the tragedy at a property in Alness in June last year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The man was also allegedly kicked.

Mr Mitchell’s family spoke of their devastation in the wake of his death.

In a statement they said: “Scott was a family man, father of two, son, uncle and great uncle to his family and loved by all that knew him.

“The family are devastated at the senseless loss of Scott. Scott loved the outdoors and was a keen runner, golfer and cyclist who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

Scott Mitchell ‘loved the outdoors’ according to his family. Image: Facebook.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today, where lawyers for the teenager pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

The boy cannot be identified due to his age.

Lord Clark set a trial which is scheduled to begin in June 2025 in Inverness.

The case could last up to eight days.

 

