Boy, 16, to stand trial accused of murdering much-loved Alness family man

A 16-year-old boy is to stand trial charged with the murder of a father-of-two.

The teenager is accused of killing Scott Mitchell at a property in Alness in the Highlands on June 17 2023.

Prosecutors claim the boy shouted and swore at the 48-year-old calling him derogatory names.

He is said to have punched Mr Mitchell causing him to fall before continuing to repeatedly hit him on the head.

The man was also allegedly kicked.

Mr Mitchell’s family spoke of their devastation in the wake of his death.

In a statement they said: “Scott was a family man, father of two, son, uncle and great uncle to his family and loved by all that knew him.

“The family are devastated at the senseless loss of Scott. Scott loved the outdoors and was a keen runner, golfer and cyclist who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today, where lawyers for the teenager pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

The boy cannot be identified due to his age.

Lord Clark set a trial which is scheduled to begin in June 2025 in Inverness.

The case could last up to eight days.