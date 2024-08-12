Unpaid work for Aberdeen paedophile who exposed himself to ‘child’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Unpaid work for Aberdeen paedophile who exposed himself to ‘child’

Craig Ewing was snared by organised online child protection team Dank Dragon that set up an online profile pretending to be a child.

By Danny McKay
Craig Ewing appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Dank Dragon
A child predator has been given unpaid work after exposing himself in a video call to what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

In a string of disturbing messages, the 42-year-old talked about being “horny”, asked for topless pictures and exposed himself.

Ewing, of Mansefield Place, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to attempting to cause an older child between 13 and 16 to view a sexual image and to communicate indecently with an older child.

‘He meandered onto sites which bring him before the court’

A detailed description of the offence was read to the court on a previous occasion, and now, he has returned to the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

Defence agent Mike Monro said: “My client has been on his own, at home, on the internet.

“He was on totally legal pornographic websites.

“He then meandered onto sites which bring him before the court.

“Had he simply looked at that and gone ‘no, I’m having nothing to do with it’, we wouldn’t be here.”

However, Ewing did not stop and went on to contact the account of the vigilante group posing as a 14-year-old.

‘Online abuse of children and young people destroys lives’

Mr Monro said the first-offender had pled guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston said: “At the time, you thought you were communicating with a 14-year-old and proceeded to engage in highly sexual conversations.

“Online abuse of children and young people destroys lives and causes harm within families and communities.”

As a direct alternative to custody, she ordered Ewing to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and the Aberdeenshire Sex Offenders Programme.

The sheriff also imposed 18 months of supervision and placed him on the register for the same period.

