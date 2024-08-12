Serial Huntly sex offender found with more than 400 child images is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Serial Huntly sex offender found with more than 400 child images is jailed

Christopher Barron's solicitor told the court that his client knew he was "doing wrong" when he downloaded the images, but that he did it anyway.

By David McPhee
Christopher Barron admitted uploading indecent images of children.
Christopher Barron admitted uploading indecent images of children.

A serial sex offender has been jailed after police raided his home in Huntly and found hundreds of indecent images and videos of children on his devices.

Christopher Barron, 29, appeared for sentencing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he had earlier pleaded guilty to possessing more than 400 images and around 40 videos featuring child abuse.

It was stated that Barron – who already had a previous conviction for a similar offence – had uploaded the indecent content via the Kik application.

Within the footage found on Barron’s devices, some of the children featured were aged as young as four.

Barron was also in possession of a multi-tool knife when he was taken into police custody at an Aberdeenshire garden centre.

Phone found to contain many indecent images

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told the court at a previous hearing on April 13 last year, Police Scotland received intelligence that indecent images had been uploaded to the internet via the Kik application.

It was linked to a device that that was connected to the internet at Barron’s address.

A search warrant was granted and police officers attended at Barron’s home in Huntly on May 29 2023 where officers found several devices, including a mobile phone.

The phone, which belonged to Barron, was examined and found to contain many indecent images and videos of children.

Around 132 Category A images and 30 Category A videos, 155 Category B images and 10 videos and 124 images and 9 Category C videos were discovered on the phone.

The children featured, most of whom were girls, were between four and 15 years old.

Ms Pritchard said the total runtime for the videos was more than 36 minutes.

When police arrested Barron on the same morning they had raided his house they found him in possession of a multi-tool knife within his backpack as they placed him in a van.

In the dock, Barron pleaded guilty to one charge of downloading and uploading indecent images of children.

He also admitted being found in possession of a knife.

‘He knows the consequences’

Defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court that his client “accepts the seriousness of his predicament”.

“Mr Barron knows he is doing wrong, and he felt sick about getting himself into this mess.

“He installed Kik and he knows he did that – but he also knows the consequences if he comes to court.”

Mr Monro also told the court that Barron already had a previous conviction for possessing child images, for which he had undertaken a sex offenders programme.

The solicitor asked the sheriff to make his client subject to community service with further programme work, despite conceding that it was not common for the court to do so.

But Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Barron that she was “not prepared” to let him carry out a community order given he has a previous conviction for a similar offence.

“You were given the opportunity to do the programme work but again find yourself in a position where you are using this material.

“The only appropriate sentence is a custodial one.”

Sheriff McLaughlin sentenced Barron, of West Court, Huntly, to 12 months in prison and made him subject to the sex offenders register for 10 years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Inverness sheriff court
Man cut himself and smeared blood on wall of salon to impress women
Craig Ewing appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Dank Dragon
Unpaid work for Aberdeen paedophile who exposed himself to 'child'
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a schoolboy accused of murder and a health board in…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Convicted sex attacker Steven Wood awaits sentencing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Convicted sex attacker Steven Wood. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Insch man's horrific sex assault on woman captured on petcam
Convicted attempted rapist Thomas Donald admitted sexually assaulting a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: DC Thomson.
Attempted child rapist is fined for sex assault on NHS nurse
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man assaulted his partner in the Leonardo Hotel Picture shows; Leonardo Hotel Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man drunk on champagne attacked girlfriend during Inverness hotel stay
Dzintars Petrovs. Image: Facebook
Drunken Turriff thug punched partner he thought hid his tools
Inverness Justice Centre.
Bleeding man spotted in Inverness garden had a screwdriver
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen woman tried to bury puppy she starved to death
Scott Mitchell died at a property in Milnafua, Alness. Image: DC Thomson/Police Scotland
Boy, 16, to stand trial accused of murdering much-loved Alness family man