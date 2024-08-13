Man convicted of raping three children more than 45 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man convicted of raping three children more than 45 years ago

One victim of John Raymond Taylor told the High Court in Aberdeen that his appalling abuse "became as normal as having breakfast”. 

By David McPhee
John Raymond Taylor outside the court where he was convicted of historic cape of three children
John Raymond Taylor was convicted of seven counts of child sexual assault and rape at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

A man who sexually abused and raped three children more than 45 years ago has finally been brought to justice.

John Raymond Taylor, 61, was unanimously convicted of sexually abusing and raping two girls and a boy at addresses in Aberdeen and elsewhere.

The High Court in Aberdeen heard distressing evidence from all three victims, now adults, about how Taylor started sexually assaulting them in the early 1970s.

One told the court that the abuse lasted for years and “became as normal as having breakfast”.

The jury took just over two hours to find Taylor guilty of seven counts of rape and sexual assault on the three children.

Prison sentence ‘inevitable’

Following the verdict, Judge Graham Buchanan remanded the 61-year-old in custody until his sentencing hearing next month and placed him on the sex offenders register.

“You have been convicted of some very serious charges indeed,” the judge told him.

“They go back a long time, and when you started this course of offending you were only 14 years of age.

“As the years went by you obviously became significantly older and more mature and, going by the indictment, it carried on until you were about 23 years of age.

“In those circumstances, and the extremely serious nature of the charges on which you have been convicted, it is inevitable that a significant sentence of imprisonment will be imposed.”

‘It became as normal as having breakfast’

During the five-day trial, one victim told the advocate depute Nichola Gilchrist that she believed she was as young as eight or nine when the sexual abuse began.

She said Taylor had climbed into a bedroom she shared with her sisters using a fire escape ladder.

Sobbing as she gave evidence, the woman said she could remember the metal smell on Taylor’s hand from the fire escape locking mechanism as he held it over her mouth to keep her quiet while he raped her.

The woman went on to tell jurors that Taylor raped her again a few months later.

Asked by the advocate depute how she felt afterwards, the woman said she felt “shocked, hurt and dirty”, adding that when she began to cry Taylor called her a “baby” and “ran off laughing”.

“This went on for years,” the woman said of the abuse, “It became as normal as having breakfast.”

She added that Taylor never once displayed “guilt or shame” and only stopped once she stood up to him, aged 14, by pushing him back when he tried to touch her.

During cross-examination by defence advocate Mark Stewart KC, it was suggested that the sexual abuse never took place.

“What I have told you is what went on,” she said.

“It’s a memory that’s not going away. It’s a memory I have had as long as I could breathe.”

John Raymond Taylor outside the court where he denied the historic cape of three children
John Raymond Taylor denied wrongdoing throughout the trial at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

‘Never said sorry’

Another witness also gave evidence stating that Taylor sexually abused him as a little boy, telling the court how he still lives with the horrific memories.

The man – now dad – fought back tears as he told jurors that he can “still feel the touch” of his abuser.

“When I’m with my own kids or when I’m on my own it just pops into my head,” he said.

“I’m constantly analysing it.”

The man went on to say that on one occasion Taylor sexually assaulted him during the Christmas holidays and, as a result, he hasn’t been able to enjoy Christmas throughout his life.

Asked about Taylor’s behaviour following the abuse, the man stated: “He never used to say sorry. He never said sorry or apologised.”

John Raymond Taylor
John Raymond Taylor was told a long prison sentence was ‘inevitable’ for his crimes. Image: DC Thomson.

‘I thought it was normal’

Another victim said she was as young as six when Taylor began sexually abusing her by entering her bedroom in the dead of night.

He would then place his finger over his mouth and tell her to keep quiet as he led her to a bathroom to rape her.

The woman said Taylor would continue to do this for many years until she reached adulthood.

“He told me this is what mums and dads do. ‘Everybody does this’, he said, and I believed him,” she stated, as she sobbed uncontrollably.

“I thought it was normal.”

Taylor, whose address was given only as George Mather’s and Co solicitors, Aberdeen, will be sentenced next month at the High Court in Aberdeen.

