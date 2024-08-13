‘He’s been a daft laddie’: Home CCTV caught son taking mum’s car without permission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘He’s been a daft laddie’: Home CCTV caught son taking mum’s car without permission

Jay Milburn’s mum became suspicious when she noticed her car had moved parking spot through the night and it was dirty.

By Jenni Gee
Tain Sheriff Court
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man who took his mum’s car without her consent and drove it with no valid licence or insurance was caught on CCTV committing the crime.

Jay Milburn’s mum parked her white Seat Leon in the drive of her Milnfua, Alness, home and went to bed, but when she got up in the morning her car had moved and was dirty.

The mum asked Milburn about it and he denied taking the car, however, when she checked CCTV she saw others in the car – and her son at the wheel.

Milburn, 20, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit taking the vehicle without consent and driving without a valid licence or insurance.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court that on May 11 of this year, Milburn’s mother parked her car on the driveway and went to bed.

Mum’s car had moved

At 8.30am the next day she went outside and “noted the vehicle to be in a different position”.

“The vehicle was dirty and the previous evening had been clean,” Mr McLennan told Sheriff Neil Wilson.

The court heard that the mum then checked a household CCTV system which “captured the accused and other individuals in the vehicle – the accused in the driver’s seat”.

Police traced Milburn, who stated that he was the driver.

He held only a provisional licence and was not insured to drive the vehicle.

‘A daft laddie’

Defence solicitor Rory Gowans told the court: “The witness is Mr Milburn’s mother. She went to bed, the car was there, he seems to have succumbed to certain suggestions made by others and taken the car out.

“He would like to make this his first and only court appearance.

“He has, to coin a phrase, been a daft laddie.”

Sheriff Wilson banned Milburn, of Milnafua, Alness, from the roads for a year and fined him £640.

 

 

 

More from Crime & Courts

John Raymond Taylor outside the court where he was convicted of historic cape of three children
Man convicted of raping three children more than 45 years ago
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen dad-of-five jailed for 'excessive' assault while defending friend
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Brian McKandie documentary: 5 things to expect tonight as we get sneak preview
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Teenager accused of endangering man's life in serious Union Street attack
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught with sick photos of children for a second time avoids jail
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Cocaine-fuelled yob stabbed stranger who bumped into him in Aberdeen city centre
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Teenager charged over 'serious assault' on Aberdeen's Union Street
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Serial Huntly sex offender found with more than 400 child images is jailed
Inverness sheriff court
Man cut himself and smeared blood on wall of salon to impress women
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Unpaid work for Aberdeen paedophile who exposed himself to 'child'