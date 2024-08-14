Drunken woman robbed Aberdeen newsagent that wouldn’t sell her vodka

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunken woman robbed Aberdeen newsagent that wouldn’t sell her vodka

Kirsten Murison already was carrying two open cans of beer when she walked into Sunny's and demanded more.

By Danny McKay
The robbery took place at Sunny's on Urquhart Road.
he robbery took place at Sunny's on Urquhart Road. Image: Google Street View

A drunken woman robbed an Aberdeen newsagent – and assaulted the assistant – after he refused to sell her more alcohol.

Kirsten Murison already had two open cans of beer with her when she walked into Sunny’s on Urquhart Road and asked for more alcohol.

However, when the shop assistant did not want to sell her more booze because of her state, she marched behind the counter, pushed him and helped herself to several bottles.

The 37-year-old then left, but immediately returned, deciding she wanted yet another bottle of vodka, and again pushed the shop assistant over.

Fiscal depute David Rogers told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 10.20am on December 30 2022.

Murison walked into the store, which is now a Londis, with two open cans of beer and brought several food items up to the till area.

The shop assistant began to scan her items and Murison then asked him for alcohol from behind the counter.

Due to her intoxication, the shop assistant refused.

‘I’ll admit it. I robbed that shop’

Dissatisfied with this response, Murison walked into the staff area behind the till and picked up a bottle of vodka.

The shop assistant took the bottle from Murison and she pushed him, causing him to fall backwards.

Mr Rogers told the court: “The accused then took another bottle of vodka from the shelf before stepping out of the staff area and leaving.

“The complainer contacted the police and whilst on the phone the accused re-entered the locus and pushed the complainer out of the way causing him to fall to the floor.

“The accused then grabbed a bottle of vodka from the shelf and left.”

The shop assistant locked the door and waited for the police to arrive.

When they did, CCTV checks were carried out and Murison was traced, cautioned and arrested.

While being taken into custody, she told the officers: “I’ll admit it. I robbed that shop.”

Murison, of Seamount Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault and robbery.

‘When they wouldn’t sell it to her she took it’

Defence agent Kevin Longino submitted the incident was “at the lower end of the scale of such offences”.

He said: “The violence is pushing the complainer but it doesn’t go beyond that.

“The background here, which will come as no surprise, is we’re dealing with a woman who had developed a significant alcohol dependency.

“Her offending is either to obtain alcohol or while under the influence of alcohol.”

Mr Longino went on: “It appears from the narration that, had she been allowed to buy it she would have purchased it.

“But when they wouldn’t sell it to her she took it.”

Sheriff Philip Mann ordered Murison to be jailed for nine months.

