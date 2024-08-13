Architect’s out-of-control huskies savaged dozens of sheep in Kingussie

Three huskies chased and killed approximately 70 sheep during a deadly attack that left a Highland farmer £8,900 out of pocket.

The horrific incident came just a week before the livestock were due at the market, where they were expected to fetch an estimated £125 per animal.

John Craig, 57, of Ruthven Road, Kingussie, pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court after failing to keep his pets under control on September 12 2022.

During proceedings, it emerged that the conviction was Craig’s second for a similar offence and he was fined £890 for the latest ordeal.

Craig’s defence lawyer blamed a friend of his client’s daughter for enabling the attack by neglecting to secure a gate during a sleepover.

‘The kids never shut the door properly’

The three huskies escaped from a secure compound after its gate was accidentally left open.

They preyed on around 70 sheep in a field at the rear of Kingussie’s Market Lane, either killing or chasing them into a nearby river.

Dozens of sheep died as a result of the frenzy, which cost the sheep’s owner a total of £8,900 in financial losses.

Craig learned of his dogs’ escape from eyewitnesses who had called the police.

The twice-disgraced dog owner retrieved his huskies and has since had them rehomed.

He told the police: “The kids never shut the door properly. They got out overnight. Just gutted. It’s all down to me.”

£400 a month compensation to Kingussie farmer after dog attack

Craig’s solicitor Willie Young told the sheriff that his client had owned the dogs for seven years and he was admonished for the previous offence.

“Following that, he constructed a secure compound,” Mr Young explained.

“But his daughter had several friends for a sleepover. Some of them were using a caravan in the compound and one of the girls went back there to retrieve her

mobile phone.

“She left the gate insecure,” Mr Young added.

He told the sheriff that his client was repaying the farmer at £400 a month and £6,400 had already been handed over.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank declined to impose a compensation order on the accused but fined Craig £890.

