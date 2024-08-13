Architect’s out-of-control huskies savaged dozens of sheep in Kingussie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Architect’s out-of-control huskies savaged dozens of sheep in Kingussie

John Craig's three dogs mauled and chased around 70 sheep during a deadly attack that cost a farmer £8,900 in losses.

By David Love
John Craig and a photo of sheep
Inverness Sheriff Court fined John Craig for failing to keep his dogs under control. Images: Shutterstock/Facebook

Three huskies chased and killed approximately 70 sheep during a deadly attack that left a Highland farmer £8,900 out of pocket.

The horrific incident came just a week before the livestock were due at the market, where they were expected to fetch an estimated £125 per animal.

John Craig, 57, of Ruthven Road, Kingussie, pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court after failing to keep his pets under control on September 12 2022.

During proceedings, it emerged that the conviction was Craig’s second for a similar offence and he was fined £890 for the latest ordeal.

Craig’s defence lawyer blamed a friend of his client’s daughter for enabling the attack by neglecting to secure a gate during a sleepover.

‘The kids never shut the door properly’

The three huskies escaped from a secure compound after its gate was accidentally left open.

They preyed on around 70 sheep in a field at the rear of Kingussie’s Market Lane, either killing or chasing them into a nearby river.

Dozens of sheep died as a result of the frenzy, which cost the sheep’s owner a total of £8,900 in financial losses.

Craig learned of his dogs’ escape from eyewitnesses who had called the police.

The twice-disgraced dog owner retrieved his huskies and has since had them rehomed.

He told the police: “The kids never shut the door properly. They got out overnight. Just gutted. It’s all down to me.”

£400 a month compensation to Kingussie farmer after dog attack

Craig’s solicitor Willie Young told the sheriff that his client had owned the dogs for seven years and he was admonished for the previous offence.

“Following that, he constructed a secure compound,” Mr Young explained.

“But his daughter had several friends for a sleepover. Some of them were using a caravan in the compound and one of the girls went back there to retrieve her
mobile phone.

“She left the gate insecure,” Mr Young added.

He told the sheriff that his client was repaying the farmer at £400 a month and £6,400 had already been handed over.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank declined to impose a compensation order on the accused but fined Craig £890.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Inverness Sheriff Court fined John Craig for failing to keep his dogs under control. Images: Shutterstock/Facebook
Paedophile caught sharing indecent images of children in secret online chats
Tain Sheriff Court
'He's been a daft laddie': Home CCTV caught son taking mum's car without permission
John Raymond Taylor outside the court where he was convicted of historic cape of three children
Man convicted of raping three children more than 45 years ago
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen dad-of-five jailed for 'excessive' assault while defending friend
Inverness Sheriff Court fined John Craig for failing to keep his dogs under control. Images: Shutterstock/Facebook
Brian McKandie documentary: 5 things to expect tonight as we get sneak preview
Inverness Sheriff Court fined John Craig for failing to keep his dogs under control. Images: Shutterstock/Facebook
Teenager accused of endangering man's life in serious Union Street attack
Inverness Sheriff Court fined John Craig for failing to keep his dogs under control. Images: Shutterstock/Facebook
Man caught with sick photos of children for a second time avoids jail
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Cocaine-fuelled yob stabbed stranger who bumped into him in Aberdeen city centre
Inverness Sheriff Court fined John Craig for failing to keep his dogs under control. Images: Shutterstock/Facebook
Teenager charged over 'serious assault' on Aberdeen's Union Street
Inverness Sheriff Court fined John Craig for failing to keep his dogs under control. Images: Shutterstock/Facebook
Serial Huntly sex offender found with more than 400 child images is jailed